Greenville Elementary School mourns death of beloved educator

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Kimberly House’s coworkers described her as an innovative, creative, and dedicated educator for the Muhlenberg County Public Schools system, and someone who will be incredibly missed.

House, 52, and her husband, Charlie, 60, both died Tuesday evening after they were involved in an accident between the 2018 Harley Davidson they were riding on, and a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado.

The collision took place on Kentucky 175 in Graham at about 4:36 p.m. on when the driver of the truck, Danny J. Cobb, 59, of Graham, who was traveling south on the road, crossed the center line and into the path of the motorcycle, which was traveling north. The Houses were hit head-on in the collision, according to the Kentucky State Police report.

Charlie House was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County coroner, and Kimberly House was taken to Muhlenberg County Hospital where she eventually succumbed to her injuries. Cobb was not injured in the collision, the police report said.

Following the news of the accident, members of the community, as well as those at Greenville Elementary School, where Kimberly House worked as a second-grade teacher, began showing their support for the Houses, and the MCS family.

Greenville Elementary School Principal Staci Jones released the following statement after the deaths of the Houses: “Tonight a one call was sent out to the parents of Greenville Elementary students. Second grade teacher Kim House and her husband Butch were tragically killed in an accident tonight.”

The release went on to say that counselors will be available at the school on Wednesday for faculty and students because “Mrs. House was greatly loved and respected by the Blackhawk family. We offer our sincerest condolences to their families.”

Carla Embry, MCPS community relations specialist, said that several of the district’s in-house guidance counselors and psychologists will be available for anyone who needs support following the tragic news.

As of this report, Embry said the district did not have definitive plans ironed out for a memorial for the Houses, but that might change as the week progresses.

Embry also said a former co-worker of Kimberly House said she was a “vivacious, kind-hearted, positive and sweet” individual.

“She was an outstanding teacher who went the extra mile to make her lessons fun and interesting for the kids,” Embry went on to say. “The kids loved her and she truly loved them.”

The accident is currently being investigated by Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville, and a collision reconstruction is pending by Det. Hunter Carroll, Unit 268.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

