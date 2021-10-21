Abortion bill in works from state lawmakers

A major anti-abortion bill being crafted by state legislators will place new requirements on abortion providers, and will attempt to regulate future access to medication abortions.

Supporters of the bill said Wednesday the goal is to provide medical protections for women and juveniles seeking abortions. Opponents countered the bill’s announced provision about medical abortions are based on “junk science” and “not based on medical practices in our commonwealth.”

Key points of the bill were presented to members of the interim committee on veterans, military affairs and public protection. Rep. Nancy Tate, a Brandenburg Republican, said several legislators have contributed to the bill, including Greenville Republican Melinda Gibbons Prunty.

Tate said 3,000 abortions are typically performed in the state, but added that there were 4,000 abortions performed in 2020.

Tate said about 300 abortions annually are performed on people between the ages of 15 and 19, and that juveniles under age 14 account for about 13 abortions a year.

“We need to make sure children have parental consent before they submit to a life-altering decision,” Tate said.

Kentucky already requires the consent of a parent or guardian for a juvenile seeking an abortion, or a “judicial bypass” if the parents cannot be consulted. The bill would add requirements for physicians to document parent consent was obtained.

Courts would have to determine by “clear and convincing evidence that the minor is mature, that the abortion is in the best interest of the minor, and that the pregnancy is not a result of abuse by the parent or guardian,” according to a document on the bill presented to lawmakers. Courts would have to report the number of judicial bypasses granted to the Legislative Research Commission.

A physician who doesn’t follow the bill’s rule in parental consent could be disciplined by the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure and charged with a felony or misdemeanor.

Prunty told committee members, “I brought the parental consent piece from a constituent who was forced to get an abortion by her parents.”

Later, Prunty said, “One of the big burdens in the parental consent (current law) is to make sure it’s the actual parent giving consent. I think it’s important parents know their child is getting an abortion.”

The state requires the number of abortions to be reported to the vital statistics branch of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Those statistics would be audited by the inspector general’s office if the proposed bill becomes law.

Tate said 50% of the abortions done in Kentucky are medication abortions. The bill would require medication abortions to be administered by physicians.

“It would be very unfortunate for individuals to receive mail-order medication and not receive the advice of their doctors,” Tate said.

Patients would have to be informed of any potential risks and complications, Tate said.

“We want to make sure we understand what occurs during abortions ... and make sure patients get the health care needed,” Tate said.

Other requirements for a medication abortion would include an ultrasound, signed consent 24 hours before the procedure and a follow-up appointment. The state board of pharmacy would be required to set up a certification process for medication abortion pill providers.

Women would also have to be given information about “abortion pill reversal.”

Tate said medication abortions have been revered with success. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists website calls abortion reversal procedures “unproven and unethical.”

Tamara Wieder, state director of the Kentucky Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said medication abortions only occur at the state’s two abortion providers.

“There’s no mail order available,” Wieder said.

She added, “A lot of what we’ve heard today is fear-based ... and not based on medical practices in our commonwealth.”

Wieder called abortion reversal “junk science.”

The bill would require a person who receives an abortion be asked how the remains be handled. The bill would also prohibit any public funding for any agency that “performs, induces, refers for, or counsels for abortions,” according to the information provided to committee members.

The bill is “really about the healthcare of minors, the healthcare of women, “ said Addia Wuchner, a former state representative and executive director of Kentucky Right to Life Association. “It really reflects the values of citizens of the commonwealth” including how state funding is used, Wuchner said.

Wieder said the proposed bill is “a coordinated effort by anti-abortion extremists to make all abortions illegal and unavailable.”

Tate told committee members she did not yet have a draft of the bill, as it is yet still be crafted.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse