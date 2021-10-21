CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Abortion bill in works from state lawmakers

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdTRA_0cXvmB8Q00

A major anti-abortion bill being crafted by state legislators will place new requirements on abortion providers, and will attempt to regulate future access to medication abortions.

Supporters of the bill said Wednesday the goal is to provide medical protections for women and juveniles seeking abortions. Opponents countered the bill’s announced provision about medical abortions are based on “junk science” and “not based on medical practices in our commonwealth.”

Key points of the bill were presented to members of the interim committee on veterans, military affairs and public protection. Rep. Nancy Tate, a Brandenburg Republican, said several legislators have contributed to the bill, including Greenville Republican Melinda Gibbons Prunty.

Tate said 3,000 abortions are typically performed in the state, but added that there were 4,000 abortions performed in 2020.

Tate said about 300 abortions annually are performed on people between the ages of 15 and 19, and that juveniles under age 14 account for about 13 abortions a year.

“We need to make sure children have parental consent before they submit to a life-altering decision,” Tate said.

Kentucky already requires the consent of a parent or guardian for a juvenile seeking an abortion, or a “judicial bypass” if the parents cannot be consulted. The bill would add requirements for physicians to document parent consent was obtained.

Courts would have to determine by “clear and convincing evidence that the minor is mature, that the abortion is in the best interest of the minor, and that the pregnancy is not a result of abuse by the parent or guardian,” according to a document on the bill presented to lawmakers. Courts would have to report the number of judicial bypasses granted to the Legislative Research Commission.

A physician who doesn’t follow the bill’s rule in parental consent could be disciplined by the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure and charged with a felony or misdemeanor.

Prunty told committee members, “I brought the parental consent piece from a constituent who was forced to get an abortion by her parents.”

Later, Prunty said, “One of the big burdens in the parental consent (current law) is to make sure it’s the actual parent giving consent. I think it’s important parents know their child is getting an abortion.”

The state requires the number of abortions to be reported to the vital statistics branch of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Those statistics would be audited by the inspector general’s office if the proposed bill becomes law.

Tate said 50% of the abortions done in Kentucky are medication abortions. The bill would require medication abortions to be administered by physicians.

“It would be very unfortunate for individuals to receive mail-order medication and not receive the advice of their doctors,” Tate said.

More from this section

Patients would have to be informed of any potential risks and complications, Tate said.

“We want to make sure we understand what occurs during abortions ... and make sure patients get the health care needed,” Tate said.

Other requirements for a medication abortion would include an ultrasound, signed consent 24 hours before the procedure and a follow-up appointment. The state board of pharmacy would be required to set up a certification process for medication abortion pill providers.

Women would also have to be given information about “abortion pill reversal.”

Tate said medication abortions have been revered with success. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists website calls abortion reversal procedures “unproven and unethical.”

Tamara Wieder, state director of the Kentucky Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said medication abortions only occur at the state’s two abortion providers.

“There’s no mail order available,” Wieder said.

She added, “A lot of what we’ve heard today is fear-based ... and not based on medical practices in our commonwealth.”

Wieder called abortion reversal “junk science.”

The bill would require a person who receives an abortion be asked how the remains be handled. The bill would also prohibit any public funding for any agency that “performs, induces, refers for, or counsels for abortions,” according to the information provided to committee members.

The bill is “really about the healthcare of minors, the healthcare of women, “ said Addia Wuchner, a former state representative and executive director of Kentucky Right to Life Association. “It really reflects the values of citizens of the commonwealth” including how state funding is used, Wuchner said.

Wieder said the proposed bill is “a coordinated effort by anti-abortion extremists to make all abortions illegal and unavailable.”

Tate told committee members she did not yet have a draft of the bill, as it is yet still be crafted.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
U.S. POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

PA lawmakers considering bill that would allow people, groups from out of state to sue over gun laws

PITTSBURGH — Gun violence has hit headlines across the city this year. While some groups are trying to tackle new gun safety measures, others are doing the opposite. Right now, Senate Bill 448 is being discussed in Harrisburg. The bill is in direct reaction to local officials starting conversations about making communities safer through gun violence prevention policies.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
abc12.com

Michigan lawmaker proposing strict abortion rules

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan lawmaker is planning to unveil legislation Tuesday that would place new restrictions on abortion. Republican State Rep. Steve Carra of Three Rivers wants to prohibit abortion after a baby’s heartbeat is detected in the womb. He announced an event on the Michigan Capitol steps at 9 a.m. with several pro-life groups to discuss new bills.
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan lawmakers advance bill to end 'tampon tax'

LANSING — The Michigan House advanced legislation Thursday that would eliminate sales taxes on menstrual products, bringing the state one step closer to abolishing the so-called "tampon tax." The legislation, if passed by the Senate and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, would eliminate the 6 percent sales tax on menstrual...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#Abortions#Lawmakers#Republican
The Associated Press

Kentucky lawmakers preview abortion bill for 2022 session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers outlined their next round of abortion legislation in Kentucky on Wednesday, previewing efforts to strengthen parental consent standards for minors seeking the procedure and create greater oversight of medication-induced abortions. GOP Rep. Nancy Tate told a legislative panel that the measure is still being...
KENTUCKY STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lawmakers will hear testimony on dozens of health care bills

BOSTON — State lawmakers are planning to host a virtual public hearing Tuesday to take testimony on dozens of health care-related bills. The Joint Committee on Financial Services will hear from supporters and opponents on a slew of bills from legislation intended to promote continuity of care for Multiple Sclerosis treatment to measures designed to improve child and adolescent mental health services and ensure access to brain injury treatment.
BOSTON, MA
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio GOP lawmaker to introduce marijuana legalization bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Recreational marijuana would be legalized in Ohio for adults 21 and older under Republican legislation coming in the Ohio House that would levy a 10% sales tax on the product, a lawmaker announced Tuesday. Ohio facilities currently producing and processing medical marijuana would be grandfathered into the...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Analysis: Ex-lawmaker argues for Mississippi abortion limits

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold abortion restrictions that he helped put into state law. Gipson is a Republican and was a state representative and chairman of the House Judiciary B Committee in 2018 when he co-sponsored a bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court’s ruling in a court fight over that law could reshape abortion access across the United States.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

A look at some of the bills state lawmaker Phil Jensen has proposed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Phil Jensen has been representing Pennington County in Pierre for over a decade. His political career began in the House in 2009. In 2013, he won a seat in the Senate. Now he’s back in the House. Over the years, his legislation has made headlines several times. Here’s a look at some of the bills Jensen has proposed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wcluradio.com

Kentucky Lawmakers Work To Expand State’s Employment System for Survivors of Domestic Violence

Kentucky lawmakers and state advocates want to expand the state’s unemployment system to include survivors of domestic violence. Democratic state Representative Nima Kulkarni of Louisville says next month she’ll sponsor a new version of House Bill 78, which aims to help alleviate financial stress for those fleeing abusive situations. In a recent hearing, experts across the state testified about how financial entanglement with an abusive partner can prevent individuals from leaving their abuser. Kulkarni says the bill would allow people experiencing domestic violence, stalking and harassment to claim benefits.
KENTUCKY STATE
opb.org

Oregon lawmakers work to ramp up state’s capacity to welcome refugees

Oregon lawmakers have convened a new workgroup to quickly bolster the state’s capacity to welcome refugees as the nation deals with crises on two separate fronts. Democratic legislators Sen. Kayse Jama and Rep. Khanh Pham have brought together legislative aides and staff from local resettlement agencies to address gaps in the state’s ability to serve approximately 180 Afghan refugees that are expected to arrive over the coming months.
wpr.org

GOP abortion bills move forward again despite likely vetoes from Gov. Tony Evers

The Republican-controlled state Senate voted Wednesday to approve several bills that would increase abortion regulations and restrictions in Wisconsin despite likely vetoes from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. One of the measures would cut off state funding for Planned Parenthood. Supporters of the plan say it isn't appropriate for taxpayer money...
U.S. POLITICS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
275
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy