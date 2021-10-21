CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWO to present radio play

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
In keeping with their theme to make lemonade out of the lemons the pandemic has thrown their way, the people of Theatre Workshop of Owensboro are again adapting to provide alternative entertainment options for the area.

The Trinity Radio Players has been established and will present its first radio play Oct. 30. The play, titled “Sorry, Wrong Number” will be free and available on all listening platforms, along with TWO social media.

This isn’t the first time the group has dabbled in what TWO Executive Director Todd Reynolds called “theater of the mind,” but Reynolds hopes the show will provide patrons some much-needed amusement.

“Sorry, Wrong Number” is a mystery drama written by Lucille Fletcher. That radio play originally aired in 1943 as a one-woman show featuring Agnes Moorehead. The play tells the story of a woman who accidentally heads off a phone call between individuals who are plotting a murder.

This rendition features 10 TWO actors, and will run about 40 minutes.

Reynolds said the process of launching the Trinity Radio Players and rehearsing “Sorry, Wrong Number” has been “a hoot.”

He hopes audiences enjoy it, and said there are bigger plans on the horizon for the Trinity Radio Players, including at least six performances throughout the rest of TWO’s season.

“I perceive that it’s a terrific opportunity to share what we do, and the ability to participate in what we do, with a broader range of people,” he said. “I think we will touch more lives this way, we will be fulfilling our mission, and have a really great time while we are doing it.”

For the first few shows of the Trinity Radio Players, TWO will be using plays that already exist in public. He also hopes to revive some old favorite local plays, including one TWO did for the Daviess County Bicentennial, “Murder at Yellow Banks” by local historian and writer Brett Mills.

Eventually, Reynolds said, the group hopes to appeal to newer plays and playwrights to submit their original work for performance.

“So this hopefully will be an opportunity for voice performers, but writers as well,” he said.

TWO has dabbled with radio productions in the past. Namely, the group presented Orson Welles’ ”A Christmas Carol,” which was broadcast over a local station.

For some of those past performances, the group brought on a renowned foley artist, Tony Brewer, of Bloomington, Indiana.

Foley is the reproduction of everyday sound effects that are added to productions.

Brewer has been a foley artist for 30 years and has been providing insights and guidance to Reynolds for the Trinity Radio Players.

The “Sorry, Wrong Number” link will be made available on Oct. 30 on the TWO website and Facebook page, along with YouTube and Spotify. Fans can listen any time they want, as many times as they want, at no charge due to sponsorships by Limestone Bank and Greenwell Chisholm, as well as funding from the Kentucky Arts Council.

For more information about this production, or others that are upcoming visit theatreworkshop.org or call 270-683-5333.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

