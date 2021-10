From January to June of this year, Airbnb saw more bookings for long-term stays in Florida than any other time in the company's history. Tomas Martinelli is the company's public policy director for Florida. He says at the height of the pandemic, people were afraid to travel. Then, in late spring and early summer of last year, Airbnb began seeing people search for rentals less than 500 miles away.

