Jefferson County Week 41 COVID Update

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC Week 41 Epidemiological Analysis: (from JCHD Epidemiologist, Sara Wilton) This week the county remains in the RED/highest transmission level with a weekly case count of 411 confirmed and probable cases. Our weekly case count decreased 22.89%...

nny360.com

Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties report COVID-19 deaths Friday; tri-county virus cases rise by 142

WATERTOWN — Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties reported Friday that a resident of each county has died from COVID-19-related illness. The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of deaths due to the virus since the start of the pandemic to 97, while the death in St. Lawrence County brings its total to 127. Lewis County has experienced 33 deaths.
perhamfocus.com

Weekly Update: New COVID cases decreasing in 8-county lakes area, weekly deaths statewide remain elevated

Two of the eight northwest Minnesota lakes area counties, Becker and Mahnomen Counties, reported slight increases in their new COVID-19 weekly case totals. The remaining six area counties experienced modest decreases in new weekly cases over the past seven days compared to the previous week. However, COVID-related deaths statewide increased 22%, from 111 to 135 deaths this week, compared to the previous seven days.
klin.com

Lincoln-Lancaster County Wednesday COVID-19 Update

Lab-confirmed cases reported Wednesday: 193 (Includes 43 cases from samples collected last week.) Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 94 with 53 from Lancaster County (4 on ventilators) and 41 from other communities (14 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
perhamfocus.com

Weekly Update: COVID cases plateau in 8-county lakes area, Clay and Otter Tail Counties see increases

Six of the eight, northwest Minnesota lakes area counties reported decreases in their new COVID-19 weekly case totals. Clay County reported 259 new cases this week, an increase of 31 new weekly cases over the previous week. Otter Tail County reported 379 new infections this week, an increase of 100 new cases over the previous week. New cases across Minnesota decreased 6% over the previous week.
nny360.com

Oswego County weekly COVID update: 372 new cases confirmed over past week bringing total to 12,559; three new deaths reported

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Oct. 25, that 372 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 12,559. Currently, there are 506...
apr.org

Jefferson County sets up online damage reporting system following last week's floods.

The City of Hoover and Jefferson County emergency managers are asking city residents impacted by last week’s flooding to report that damage online through a new web portal. Property owners in that city, near Birmingham, have until next Monday to file a report as the area gears up to ask for federal disaster support. A number of Alabama communities are still working to clean up the mess and address persistent drainage issues following torrential rains that neighborhoods flooded. Emergency management officials have assessed damage to two hundred and fifty homes near Birmingham in Shelby County. The city of Pelham earmarked $500,000 dollars for storm cleanup and crews are making rounds to collect as much debris as possible. An additional road was closed in northeast Alabama because of newly discovered flood damage. And Baldwin County already is working to fix flooding issues that seem to be worsening near the coast. Forecasters say more than a foot of rain fell in central Alabama in a few hours a week ago.
CBS Baltimore

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable. Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 “More than half of our...
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
POLITICO

Opinion | How Covid Is Killing People Who Don’t Even Have the Virus

Mark A. Rothstein is Herbert F. Boehl Chair of Law and Medicine and Director of the Institute for Bioethics, Health Policy and Law at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. In Cullman, Ala., Ray DeMonia was having a cardiac emergency and sought treatment at his local hospital, but he...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois lawmakers introduce bill that allows employment termination for refusing COVID-19 measures

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are taking up the first changes to state law that will allow employers to fire workers who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine or testing. A House amendment to Senate Bill 1169 says it’s not a violation of The Health Care Right of Conscience Act to require COVID-19 vaccines and allows someone to be terminated for such a reason.
