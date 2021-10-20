Jefferson County Week 41 COVID Update

The City of Hoover and Jefferson County emergency managers are asking city residents impacted by last week’s flooding to report that damage online through a new web portal. Property owners in that city, near Birmingham, have until next Monday to file a report as the area gears up to ask for federal disaster support. A number of Alabama communities are still working to clean up the mess and address persistent drainage issues following torrential rains that neighborhoods flooded. Emergency management officials have assessed damage to two hundred and fifty homes near Birmingham in Shelby County. The city of Pelham earmarked $500,000 dollars for storm cleanup and crews are making rounds to collect as much debris as possible. An additional road was closed in northeast Alabama because of newly discovered flood damage. And Baldwin County already is working to fix flooding issues that seem to be worsening near the coast. Forecasters say more than a foot of rain fell in central Alabama in a few hours a week ago.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO