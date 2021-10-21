Manhattan School of Music Announces 2021-22 Class of Artist Scholars and School’s Artist Citizen in Residence

"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is bringing crowds and excitement to Upper Darby where it is set up as a major auditorium constructed out of four huge screens on the Tower Theater's stage with plenty of benches to provide patrons opportunities to sit and ponder and relish the colors and the brush strokes of this great artist. In addition to these oversize replicas, there are also immersive portions permitting altogether different experiences from a museum. Also, printed signs add to the information and enhance the spectacle. Recorded music suited to the exhibition adds its own charm to this elaborate concoction of virtual reality, very much like stepping into a painting. Through Nov. 28 at S. 69th and Ludlow Sts. Suitable for all ages. 610-352-2887 or https://feverup.com/m/96181 •

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO