Manhattan School of Music Announces 2021-22 Class of Artist Scholars and School’s Artist Citizen in Residence

By Chris Ruel
operawire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhattan School of Music has announced its 2021-22 Class of Artist Scholars. The scholars will open space for dialogue on issues of racial equity, inclusion, and representation by relating their own experiences. This year’s 10 Scholars represent esteemed and influential artists, activists, educators, and arts leaders. Comprising this year’s...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

fsu.edu

College of Music welcomes award-winning jazz pianist and Native American flutist to guest artist residency series

Florida State University’s College of Music recently kicked off a guest artist residency series featuring masterclasses and performances by artists and scholars from genres across the musical map. The next installment of the Housewright Virtuoso Series will feature Grammy-nominated pianist Monty Alexander performing with the college’s top jazz ensemble on...
FLORIDA STATE
News-Herald.com

Fine Arts Association’s first artists in residence visit Mentor High School

As a part of The Fine Arts Association’s new Artist in Residence Program, the Third Stream Duo (stylized as 3S²) recently traveled to Lake County to perform and teach. Created in 2016 by saxophonist William Hueholt and pianist Tyler Young, 3S² specializes in chamber improvisation, and remains “committed to rethinking the relationship between composers, performers, and listeners, through creative and interactive music-making.”
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Sterling alum named Master Chorale’s Fall 2021 Music Scholar

Master Chorale of Sterling and Northeastern Junior College Department of Music announce the recipient of the fall 2021 Master Chorale NJC Music Scholarship is Brendon Williams-Ransdell. Williams-Ransdell is a sophomore at Northeastern, majoring in music education. He is a percussionist, a studio lab monitor and serves as an audio visual technician for the Corsberg Theater.
STERLING, CO
musicalamerica.com

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2021 Young Artist Competition Winners

Nine Young Musicians Competed in the Final Round of VSO’s 27th National Young Artist Competition. The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) announces violinist Ezekiel Sokoloff (11th Grade, Homeschooled), flautist Nikka Gershman-Pepper (8th Grade, Colburn Music Academy), and pianist David Choi (8th Grade, Stanford Online High School) as the Gold Medalists of its 27th Young Artist Competition following an outstanding display of artistry from all nine finalists. Gold medal winners in each category will receive the opportunity to perform with the VSO under the baton of Maestro Salvador Brotons on January 22 and 23, 2022 at Skyview Concert Hall. Silver Medalists were violinist Jonathan Okseniuk, pianist Alyssa Gabrilovich, and a tie between saxophonist Spencer Cox and flautist Erica Wang. Bronze Medalists were cellist Adrian Hsieh and pianist Dora-Ziyan Chen.
MUSIC
cascadebusnews.com

Cascade School of Music Announces New Music Therapy Program

(Emily Ross | Photo courtesy of Cascade School of Music) Beginning this fall, the Cascade School of Music (CSM) will enrich its already robust curriculum of youth classes, adult classes and private lessons by introducing a music therapy program under the guidance of Emily Ross, MA, MT-BC (Master of Arts, Music Therapy — Board Certified). Expanding its programming to include music therapy furthers the nonprofit music school’s mission of serving the community “by providing exceptional music education and experiences for all Central Oregonians, making music Fun, Engaging, Safe and Social” (cascadeschoolofmusic.org). In the case of music therapy, however, learning an instrument isn’t the primary objective. As music therapist Kalani Das explains, “Music Therapy is the delivery of music based services, music based experiences, by a board certified music therapist within a client / therapist relationship to a person who has therapeutic goals and objectives.” Such goals may include increasing expressive communication, increasing coping skills, decreasing stress and increasing skills in social interaction.
EDUCATION
theviolinchannel.com

Aspen Institute Announces New Artist-in-Residence

The Harman/Eisner Artist-in-Residence first launched in July 2006, cofounded by Sidney Harman and Michael Eisner, Aspen Institute Trustee and Chair of its Committee on the Arts. The residency’s purpose is to engage artists in promoting thoughtful and inclusive societies, bringing innovation and courage to face societal challenges. “Marin Alsop exemplifies...
ASPEN, CO
potsdam.edu

Crane School of Music Welcomes François Scarborough Clemmons for Residency this Week

SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music Welcomes François Scarborough Clemmons—Famous for Playing Officer Clemmons on ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’. SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will welcome the storyteller, artist and educator Dr. François Scarborough Clemmons for a campus residency this week. World renowned for his groundbreaking role as Officer Clemmons on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” the visiting artist will share his insights with students, faculty, music educators and the general public on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 14 and 15.
POTSDAM, NY
operawire.com

The Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Team Up for ‘As Told By: History, Race, and Justice on the Opera Stage’

The Boston Modern Orchestra Project and Odyssey Opera have announced a collaboration to perform the Work of Black Composers with a New Five-Year Opera Series. The new series “As Told By: History, Race, and Justice on the Opera Stage” will feature neglected repertoire, current masterpieces, and new operas by Black American composers that depict vital figures of Black liberation and Black thought across 250 years of history.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Minnesota Opera Announces New Vice President, Artistic

Minnesota Opera has announced that Joseph Li will take on the role of vice president, artistic starting on Nov. 15, 2021. In his new position, Li will be charged with the artistic department and will be responsible for the vocal and instrumental divisions of the company. He will also work closely with vice presents of impact and production as well as general director Ryan Taylor to plan and execute future seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
phillypressreview.com

Notes on Music and other artistic diversions

"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is bringing crowds and excitement to Upper Darby where it is set up as a major auditorium constructed out of four huge screens on the Tower Theater's stage with plenty of benches to provide patrons opportunities to sit and ponder and relish the colors and the brush strokes of this great artist. In addition to these oversize replicas, there are also immersive portions permitting altogether different experiences from a museum. Also, printed signs add to the information and enhance the spectacle. Recorded music suited to the exhibition adds its own charm to this elaborate concoction of virtual reality, very much like stepping into a painting. Through Nov. 28 at S. 69th and Ludlow Sts. Suitable for all ages. 610-352-2887 or https://feverup.com/m/96181 •
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hyperallergic

A New Manhattan Gallery Elevates the Careers of Latinx Artists

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Opening an art gallery during a pandemic is a bold move, but it is doubly so when said gallery’s ambitions include dismantling entrenched art world inequalities. Recognizing the relative absence of Latin American and diasporic artists from the canon, Nicole Calderón and Mike Ruiz opened their eponymous space in Manhattan’s Seaport district this September with a pledge to support the careers of Latinx creators and “secure their position in art history.”
MANHATTAN, NY
The Lebanon Reporter

Back to the Fifties winning artists announced

The Back to the Fifties Festival committee recently announced winners of its 2021 art and photography show and sale and children’s coloring contest. Ryszrd Panuszka received the Committee’s Choice Award in fine arts for his work titled Magnolia Near the Window. Al McConnaha won the Committee’s Choice Award in photography...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ttu.edu

School of Music Announces New Bachelor of Applied Arts in Commercial Music

Texas Tech’s School of Music has partnered with South Plains College to establish the nation’s first applied arts bachelor’s degree in commercial music. Texas Tech University's School of Music, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts and South Plains College's (SPC) Department of Creative Arts are excited to announce the new bachelor of applied arts in commercial music. The two institutions worked together the last three years to build the degree and propose it to the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) which accredits Texas Tech. The degree offering was approved by NASM in July.
LUBBOCK, TX
operawire.com

Cincinnati Opera Extends the Company’s Artistic Director

The Cincinnati Opera has announced a five-year contract extension for Evans Mirageas, the company’s Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director. The executive committee of Cincinnati Opera’s board of trustees approved the extension earlier this month. Mirageas joined the company as the Cincinnati Opera as Artistic Advisor in January 2005 and, following...
CINCINNATI, OH
operawire.com

Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians to Celebrate 55th Anniversary with Commissioned Works Concert

The American Composers Forum has announced a concert premiering music commissioned through the renowned, Chicago-based organization, the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. This concert, which celebrates their 55th anniversary, is the first time the AACM has collaborated with another organization to commission artists, and comes as part of...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Blast Radio Announces Artist Grants

Blast Radio, the free audio platform for listeners to hear studio-quality broadcasts directly from the artists they love, has announced Blast Radio Artist Grants. The new program will award financial grants to the three artists with the most listens in a given month. Grant recipients are determined democratically by the...
CHARITIES
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.

Comments / 0

