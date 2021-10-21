Manhattan School of Music Announces 2021-22 Class of Artist Scholars and School’s Artist Citizen in Residence

(Emily Ross | Photo courtesy of Cascade School of Music) Beginning this fall, the Cascade School of Music (CSM) will enrich its already robust curriculum of youth classes, adult classes and private lessons by introducing a music therapy program under the guidance of Emily Ross, MA, MT-BC (Master of Arts, Music Therapy — Board Certified). Expanding its programming to include music therapy furthers the nonprofit music school’s mission of serving the community “by providing exceptional music education and experiences for all Central Oregonians, making music Fun, Engaging, Safe and Social” (cascadeschoolofmusic.org). In the case of music therapy, however, learning an instrument isn’t the primary objective. As music therapist Kalani Das explains, “Music Therapy is the delivery of music based services, music based experiences, by a board certified music therapist within a client / therapist relationship to a person who has therapeutic goals and objectives.” Such goals may include increasing expressive communication, increasing coping skills, decreasing stress and increasing skills in social interaction.
