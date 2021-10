The Washington Wizards may have had a poor preseason. But there was no sign of it on Wednesday night as they defeated the Toronto Raptors, 98-83 on the road. This was a special game for the Raptors, given that it was their first regular season game in their hometown since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Unfortunately for the fans, but fortunately for the Wizards, this game was not the start the Raptors were looking for.

