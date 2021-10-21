Letters to the editor

MADISON, Wis. / (Press Release) -- When the Republican Leaders of the Legislature released their redistricting maps last week, they also released a Legislative Reference Bureau memo that purports to show that they are following traditional redistricting principles. Although they might be following those principles now, it is only due to their self-interest in keeping one of the most gerrymandered maps in the nation. The same leaders who are touting fairness all but ignored these same principles when they made their skewed maps in 2011.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO