CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letters to the editor

By Sarah Aslam
wrangellsentinel.com
 5 days ago

I would like to personally thank Bob Lippert (letter to the editor, Oct. 7 Sentinel) for standing up for his belief,...

www.wrangellsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrangellsentinel.com

Wrangell doing better at limiting COVID

Wrangell’s vaccination rate continues to improve, while just two new COVID-19 cases were reported in the first 19 days of the month and people continue asking the borough for free face masks. The community’s low numbers are much improved over August and September, which together accounted for almost half of...
WRANGELL, AK
wrangellsentinel.com

Students think about life and helping others

Rather than grumbling about face masks or grousing about politics, many of Wrangell’s students are working to improve the school, the community and the world. They are thinking about their life in the future and the life of others today. Good for them, and good for everyone. The high school...
WRANGELL, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

The anti-filibuster effort is winning

The filibuster took another small-but-significant step last week toward what some experts believe is its inevitable demise. President Biden, in a CNN town hall, expressed an openness to getting rid of it for narrow issues — specifically the debt ceiling and voting rights. The evidence is pretty clear that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Bill allows termination for refusing COVID-19 'measures'

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are poised to take up the first changes to state law concerning COVID-19 and vaccine mandates. A House amendment to Senate Bill 1169 says it’s not a violation of The Health Care Right of Conscience Act to require COVID-19 vaccines and allows someone to be terminated for such a reason.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
BoardingArea

Senator Sinema gets ambushed at the airport

Senator Krysten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, has been a frequent target from the more progressive parts of her party who are displeased with some of her more moderate views. This has led to several incidents where she is confronted in public including a new incident that occurred at the airport between her and a constituent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
drydenwire.com

Senator Bewley: Do As I Say, Not As I Do

MADISON, Wis. / (Press Release) -- When the Republican Leaders of the Legislature released their redistricting maps last week, they also released a Legislative Reference Bureau memo that purports to show that they are following traditional redistricting principles. Although they might be following those principles now, it is only due to their self-interest in keeping one of the most gerrymandered maps in the nation. The same leaders who are touting fairness all but ignored these same principles when they made their skewed maps in 2011.
MADISON, WI
Big Country 96.9

Maine Contractor finds Treasure in Heap of Moldy Trash at House in Lewiston, Maine

Imagine cleaning out an empty house and finding an heirloom treasure that knocks you off of your feet. Well, it happened and it happened locally. I recently bought a house and in order to fix up and remodel a house, you have to have a contractor. We connected with our Realtor, Linda Davis and she introduced us to Kelly. Kelly is the kind of guy you want to have around. He is colorful, warmhearted, and has fantastic stories about life.
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Get ready: Here’s a 2022 election quiz

Keep in mind: We have one political party that is threatening to cause a national economic crisis and another that is having difficulty getting its act together to govern. In Montana, we are implementing laws and policies that are adding to COVID-19 illness and death, and overloading our medical facilities. Given this situation, it is […] The post Get ready: Here’s a 2022 election quiz appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada Current

Stolen 2020 election myth imposes loyalty test on Republicans

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The narrative about a stolen election is completely fabricated. None of it is true. None of it happened. None of it, not in Arizona, not in Georgia, not anywhere, none of it. All “evidence” offered to support that narrative is likewise a mirage; it vanishes completely upon closer inspection. It’s just a fiction, a fiction […] The post Stolen 2020 election myth imposes loyalty test on Republicans appeared first on Nevada Current.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Facebook a 'propaganda tool' for Vietnam govt: activists

Facebook in Vietnam has turned into a propaganda tool of the country's authoritarian government, activists told AFP Tuesday, after a report said CEO Mark Zuckerberg had personally signed off on a push from Hanoi to limit "anti-state" posts. Nguyen Tuan Khanh, a prominent musician and activist who has regularly criticised the government, told AFP many Vietnamese were "disappointed to see Facebook choose profit" over values associated with the United States, "a country that chose democracy and freedom". 
INTERNET
WNCT

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship. So, as the GOP-controlled legislature embarks […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users

In March, as claims about the dangers and ineffectiveness of coronavirus vaccines spun across social media and undermined attempts to stop the spread of the virus, some Facebook employees thought they had found a way to help. By altering how posts about vaccines are ranked in people’s newsfeeds, researchers at the company realized they could curtail the misleading information individuals saw about COVID-19 vaccines and offer users posts from legitimate sources like the World Health Organization “Given these results, I’m assuming we’re hoping to launch ASAP,” one Facebook employee wrote, responding to the internal memo about the...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy