Hundreds of Mainers Will Get $300 “Hazard Pay” Checks In November

The Elan School was a very real place. The main campus was located in a quiet, secluded area in Poland Maine. Other locations included Sebago where Elan One began. At first, Elan was for adults that struggled with substance abuse. After they decided they could reach troubled teens. There was also a location in Waterford and a maximum security facility in Parsonsfield according to the documentary The Last Stop which can be viewed on Amazon Prime. The school has an incredibly dark history and with the school operating from 1970 until 2011, we aren't so far removed from the horrors of the campus.

