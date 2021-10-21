CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall is the Perfect Time For a Tour of New Hampshire’s Covered Bridges

By Chio Acosta
 5 days ago
This is right up my alley. I love driving and my wife loves looking out the window. When you drive through these bridges you can imagine the sound of horse hooves clip-clopping on the boards. Many of these covered bridges are in the town of Swanzey. Heading over to Keene, NH...

