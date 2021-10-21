From Community College to Highly Selective Institutions: Bridging the Transfer Gap

This fall, within the Commonwealth of Virginia, community colleges opened their doors to students from a plethora of places and circumstances — many looking for any hopeful glimpse of a lifetime without loan debt. The Commonwealth of Virginia encourages these students. According to the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia, every person is no more than an hour away from any one community college. This is to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get to higher education in a way that suits their needs. I myself came from one of these community colleges, and since transferring to the University, I’ve found a more than welcoming community here — even going as far as to say that I consider this University home. With this appreciation, however, comes my desire to help more people like myself get here. The University has overlooked prospective community college transfer students for far too long, and should expand its resources and efforts dedicated to these students.

COLLEGES ・ 19 HOURS AGO