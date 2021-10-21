CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Community College to Highly Selective Institutions: Bridging the Transfer Gap

By Rebecca Goosen
Inside Higher Ed
 5 days ago

Every year, more than 100 talented students enter the honors program at San Jacinto College, a community college in Houston serving nearly 30,000 students, with plans to transfer to highly selective four-year institutions like nearby Rice University. Nearly all those students aspire to transfer and complete a four-year degree. However, too...

