CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan's Shionogi announces start of Phase II/III clinical trial for new Covid-19 vaccine

By Rocky Swift
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Oct 21): Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd said on Wednesday it started a...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
bioworld.com

Regulatory submissions ahead on solid phase III data for Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON – Valneva SA’s COVID-19 vaccine, VLA-2001, prompted a stronger immune response with fewer side effects than Astrazeneca plc’s product, according to headline data from the phase III trial. Shares in Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shot up by nearly 40% to close Oct. 18 at $39.21 when the data were announced, partly repairing the damage on Sept. 13 when the U.K. government cancelled a $1.65 billion contract with the French vaccines specialist for 100 million doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
patientdaily.com

Senhwa Presents Positive Initial Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Silmitasertib (CX-4945) in Moderate COVID-19 Patients At the ISIRV-WHO Conference

Statistically significant 133% faster time to COVID-19 clinical symptoms recovery versus standard of care (SOC)/best supportive care. Statistically significant 114% faster time to reach EQ-5D-5L Q6 ≥ 90% versus SOC/best supportive care. Statistically significant 57% faster time to normalization of COVID-19 related clinical signs versus SOC/best supportive care. Silmitasertib is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Tokyo eateries return to normal hours as virus cases drop

People in Tokyo can eat and drink in bars and restaurants later in the evening starting Monday as officials ease social distancing rules with the country’s daily coronavirus cases reaching their lowest levels in more than a year.Crowds have been returning to bars and trains since Japan lifted its moderate state of emergency on Sept. 30. But officials in Tokyo had asked food and beverage businesses to maintain their early closures through Sunday as a precaution against a quick resurgence.After seeing daily jumps of nearly 6,000 cases in mid-August, Tokyo is now reporting less than 50 new coronavirus infections...
RESTAURANTS
technologynetworks.com

Valneva Trial Compares New COVID-19 Vaccine to Oxford–AstraZeneca Vaccine

Topline results from its Phase III trial of the inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001. VLA2001 is an inactivated whole virus vaccine that utilizes Valneva's "Vero-cell" platform technology. The platform is currently used in the commercialized vaccine IXIARO®. The vaccine contains the entire SARS-Cov-2 virus, which is grown in a cell culture before being inactivated via chemical means. This process preserves the native structure of the antigen (the S protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus) that is then able to trigger an immune response upon administration.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Trial#Covid 19 Vaccine#Tokyo#Shionogi Co Ltd
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
TechCrunch

US retail giants pull Chinese surveillance tech from shelves

In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
RETAIL
theedgemarkets.com

What you need to know about the new US international air travel rules

WASHINGTON (Oct 26): The Biden administration's new rules requiring most foreign nationals to be vaccinated before flying to the United States take effect at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT) Nov. 8. President Joe Biden signed a proclamation Monday that will lift the extraordinary U.S. travel restrictions first imposed in early...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

First weekend of enforcement of vaccine passport scheme ‘unmitigated disaster’

The first weekend of enforcement of Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme has been an “unmitigated disaster”, according to a hospitality sector body.The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) said that staff have faced “intolerable levels of abuse” and some venues saw a drop in footfall of up to 40%.It is calling on the Scottish Government to scrap the scheme, which has been legally enforceable since October 18.Proof of full vaccination is required to enter nightclubs and large events as part of the Scottish Government’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus and increase vaccine take-up.The Scottish Hospitality Group has been warning the government...
WORLD
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Yet one year on, the technology titan has lost a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization -- the biggest wipe-out of...
STOCKS
ScienceAlert

Hundreds of Ancient Maya Sites Hidden Under Mexico Reveal a Mysterious Blueprint

You can't see them from the surface, but they're definitely there. Scientists have revealed the discovery of hundreds of ancient ceremonial sites, many of which belonged to the Maya civilization, hiding in plain sight just underneath the landscape of modern-day southern Mexico. The largest of these structures – called Aguada Fénix – was announced by archaeologists last year, representing the oldest and biggest monument of the ancient Maya ever found. But Aguada Fénix clearly was not alone. In a new study, an international team of researchers led by anthropologist Takeshi Inomata from the University of Arizona reports the identification of almost 500...
SCIENCE
theedgemarkets.com

China's mystery 'authoritative person' resurfaces to explain crackdowns

(Oct 26): In 2016, an unnamed “authoritative person” gained international prominence by laying out the long-term economic thinking of China’s top leaders, saying in state media that the government should prioritize cutting leveraging instead of juicing up GDP growth. The person, widely believed to be President Xi’s right-hand man --...
CHINA
electrek.co

I actually bought a cheap electric pickup truck from Alibaba. Here’s what showed up

Some readers may recall that a few months ago I bought a cheap electric mini-truck on Alibaba. I know this because I’ve gotten emails almost daily ever since, asking if my Chinese electric pickup truck has arrived (with some humorously calling it my F-50). Well, now I can finally answer, “Yes!” and share with you exactly what I received.
CARS
TheConversationCanada

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

In 2019, global supply chains moved more than US$19 trillion in exported goods. The production and sale of many items we need and use — including toys, clothes, food, electronics and home furniture — depend on global supply chains. For most of us, supply chains are no longer an abstract concept. The COVID-19 pandemic raised our awareness about the interdependence of our economic systems. We now understand the many ways these chains directly shape and impact our lives. The pandemic has also revealed the fragility of global supply chains as U.S. President Joe Biden and others warn of the impact...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy