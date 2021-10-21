CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs

 5 days ago

—— Darcy Rex rolled a 192-497 to lead the Rusted Nutz Garage League at Valley Bowling Center. Last week, Jolene Romanosky cracked...

Bowling

Jim Swearingin’s 211-203-602 led the Daybreaker League at Valley Bowling Center on Oct. 18. Jeff Trohoske rolled a 203-213-581 and Jean Olsen had a 181-174-482. On Oct. 11, Swearingin had a 252-618 and Jed Kepple spun a 202-571.
SPORTS
Seeking a W

When Seneca’s football team defeated Iroquois on Sept. 24, the Bobcats snapped a 29-game losing streak dating back to 2017. So, 2-5 doesn’t look too bad compared to three straight winless seasons for Seneca. Class 4A Warren can’t worry about any of that when it tries to snap its one-game...
SENECA, PA
Dragons shine again

Warren’s junior high girls took first place at the Northwest Pennsylvania Cross Country Invitational held Saturday at Harbor Creek Community Park. Lilly Newton finished second, Morgan Alexander was third and Emma Peterson was fifth for the Dragons. Jazahra Hunter was 12th, Lauren Fajbik was 14th and Lucy Harrison was 16th.
WARREN, PA
Warren volleyball shares region title

Home wins in successive days gives Warren’s volleyball team a share of the Region 4 title. The Dragons will share the title with Conneaut after a 3-1 win over the Eagles on Tuesday. Warren and Conneaut each finish 6-2 in the region. Senior Katie Madigan had 16 kills, 22 digs...
WARREN, PA
Sheffield posts volleyball win

Sheffield took the first set, dropped the second and bounced back to win two straight to knock off Brockway on Tuesday night, 3-1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-12, 25-20) in high school volleyball action. Kadence Steffan had a whopping 41 assists and nine digs; Madeline Roell had 20 digs and went 23...
SHEFFIELD, PA
Ike trims Warren in junior high hoops

Eisenhower and Warren, met in an eighth-grade girls basketball game Tuesday. The Knights prevailed, 46-30, in a strong showing by both teams. The Dragons came in with an impressive 10-2 record and celebrated a win over the Westlake Trojans on Monday. “Meea Irwin is the leading scorer for the Dragons,...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Corry beats Warren in 4

Corry defeated Warren 26-24, 19-25, 25-22, 25-11 in nonregion girls volleyball Saturday. For the Dragons, Katie Madigan had 15 kills and 18 digs; Halee Mineweaser had 27 assists and seven digs; Kylie Fehlman had five kills and three blocks; Summer Lucks had 13 digs and three aces; Carly Beers had eight kills; and Ellee Irwin had six kills.
CORRY, PA
Warren claims third home volleyball match of the week

It’s a nice time of year to peak. Warren swept visiting Maplewood, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17, Thursday at Warren Area High School. “Great crowd on hand for the final home game of the season,” said Warren coach Mike Dolan. “The Flannel Panel (student cheering section) really energized the team to put forward a great effort tonight against a very good Maplewood team. Defense was the key, starting with the terrific blocking of Kylie Fehlman, Alexia Bowers, Halee Mineweaser and Carly Beers, and the back-row play of Katie Madigan, Summer Lucks, and Ellee Irwin. Brooke Edwards did a great job serving as well. It’s good to play well against these really good teams heading into playoffs.”
WARREN, PA
Otto-Eldred tops Sheffield 72-0 in finale

SHEFFIELD — Sheffield gave up 362 total yards and 72 points while getting shutout by Otto-Eldred in the Wolverines’ final game of the season to fall to 0-8 on the year. “They’re missing the Abraxas guys,” said Sheffield head coach Mike Barr. “COVID hit the facility so they had to shut the facility down for 14 days so we had to play the last two games without them. That takes the wind out of their sails. You take the Abraxas guys out of the equation because of COVID, then you take Lucas (McNeal) with a neck injury, and Cooper (Traister) broke his leg last week on an illegal block, so those were two mainstays of our offense. Mason Silvis was huge this week. Andrew Kyler stepped up. A.J. Barnes was all over the place. Chase Kyler had to step up and take on a ball running role.”
SHEFFIELD, PA
Postseason matchups set

Playoff matchups were announced this weekend for the Warren boys soccer, girls soccer, football and volleyball teams. Tickets for District 10 playoffs events this week are available at piaadistrict10.org/d10-tickets. FOOTBALL. Warren football will receive a first-round playoff bye, thus making room for a regular-season finale versus Corry at 7 p.m....
WARREN, PA
Fond farewell

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Early Tuesday evening, Jamestown Community College director of athletics George Sisson walked behind the scorer’s table in the Physical Education Complex carrying a plastic bag. Inside was a volleyball. But not just any volleyball. This one had special meaning. So immediately after the Jayhawks posted a 25-11,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Warren game canceled

The Warren at Seneca football game scheduled for Friday was canceled due to a numbers issue with Seneca players. The Dragons (4-4) will either play Corry at home next week or play in a District 10 playoff game, according to Warren athletic director Jeff White. D-10 playoff brackets will be...
WARREN, PA
Similar teams

When Eisenhower travels to Maplewood on Friday night, it will be facing a team that is similar in many ways. The Knights, who are 5-2 overall and 4-1 in Region 3, are coming off a 41-6 victory over Iroquois last week when both Benji Bauer and Keegan Eckstrom rushed for more than 100 yards and they each scored a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Shawn Pascuzzi also had a solid game, completing 5 of 8 passes for 100 yards and a TD strike.
FOOTBALL
Dragons clinch share of region title

FRANKLIN — Warren’s boys soccer team clinched a share of the Region 4 title with a 2-0 win on Tuesday at Franklin. “We graduated a talented group of seniors last year and some people thought this may be a rebuilding year, but coach (Denny) Flatt found a way to get these kids to respond and leave everything on the field,” said Warren assistant coach Chris Darling.
WARREN, PA
Playoff atmosphere

RUSSELL — On a chilly, fall evening perfect for high school football, the Eisenhower Knights held off the Maplewood Tigers for a 15-7 victory. “What a great game. I’m super proud of our kids,” Eisenhower head coach Jim Penley said. “That was playoff-atmosphere football. They never gave up. Our young guys grew up a lot tonight.”
RUSSELL, PA
JCC volleyball season ends at WNYAC tourney

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wrapping up the 2021 season, the Jamestown Community College volleyball team went 1-3 at the Western New York Athletic Conference hosted by Monroe Community College. The Jayhawks (10-12) got their lone victory of the afternoon against Niagara County Community College, posting set scores of 25-17 and 25-5....
ROCHESTER, NY
Navaroli leads way

KUTZTOWN — The Slippery Rock University men’s cross country team finished fifth at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships last Friday at Kutztown University. The Rock’s five scorers combined for 152 points to take fifth out of 16 complete teams at the meet. SRU was in third place with just...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Youngsville volleyball season comes to end

The Youngsville volleyball season came to an end with a 23-25, 23-25, 25-15, 22-25 loss to Erie First on Thursday. Erie First won the first two sets 25-23 and Youngsville took over the momentum in the third set to win 25-15. The fourth set gave Erie First the win 25-22.
YOUNGSVILLE, PA

