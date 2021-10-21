It’s a nice time of year to peak. Warren swept visiting Maplewood, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17, Thursday at Warren Area High School. “Great crowd on hand for the final home game of the season,” said Warren coach Mike Dolan. “The Flannel Panel (student cheering section) really energized the team to put forward a great effort tonight against a very good Maplewood team. Defense was the key, starting with the terrific blocking of Kylie Fehlman, Alexia Bowers, Halee Mineweaser and Carly Beers, and the back-row play of Katie Madigan, Summer Lucks, and Ellee Irwin. Brooke Edwards did a great job serving as well. It’s good to play well against these really good teams heading into playoffs.”
