SHEFFIELD — Sheffield gave up 362 total yards and 72 points while getting shutout by Otto-Eldred in the Wolverines’ final game of the season to fall to 0-8 on the year. “They’re missing the Abraxas guys,” said Sheffield head coach Mike Barr. “COVID hit the facility so they had to shut the facility down for 14 days so we had to play the last two games without them. That takes the wind out of their sails. You take the Abraxas guys out of the equation because of COVID, then you take Lucas (McNeal) with a neck injury, and Cooper (Traister) broke his leg last week on an illegal block, so those were two mainstays of our offense. Mason Silvis was huge this week. Andrew Kyler stepped up. A.J. Barnes was all over the place. Chase Kyler had to step up and take on a ball running role.”

SHEFFIELD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO