For Honor x Dead by Daylight: Survivors of the Fog Halloween Event Trailer

Dead by Daylight has officially launched its 5.3.0 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with today’s patch. This update is absolutely colossal, featuring not just a new event and survivor, but introducing plenty of balance for various killers as well. To top it all off, a massive list of bugs have been tackled, leading to a likely smoother experience going into the new content. With so much to go over though, let’s not waste more time. Without further adieu, here’s everything changed with Dead by Daylight update 5.3.0!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO