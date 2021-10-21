CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

For Honor x Dead by Daylight: Survivors of the Fog Halloween Event Trailer

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Honor is getting a crossover event with Dead by Daylight for its...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 - Official Season Event Trailer

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 has begun, running from October 12 to November 2, 2021. To celebrate Halloween, players will be able to hop into Junkenstein's Revenge mode, earn weekly rewards, and play to earn Terror Loot Boxes. This year's new Halloween skins include Roadhog's 'Clown', Bastion's 'Coffin', Reinhardt's 'Draugr', and more. A brief clip towards the end of the trailer also hints at the Overwatch Winter Wonderland seasonal event, which should arrive later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Greedent Confirmed for Pokemon Unite, New Halloween Event Trailer

Pokemon Unite is back with a Halloween update, and it looks like the leaks were true about Greedent coming to the game next. Pokemon Unite has yet another Pokemon joining its roster this Halloween, and fans of Sword and Shield might be happy with the pick. Recently, a Pokemon Unite...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Honor#Dead By Daylight#The Fog
dexerto.com

Dead by Daylight players slam devs over NFT Hellraiser collection

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital claims of ownership to special media that can range from jpg files to more intricate pieces of online art. Concerns around them usually boil down to questions around their environmental impact and use in scams with blockchain currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Pinhead is...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Nightfair Map Code: Creative Dead By Daylight Map for Halloween

Fortnite Nightfair map code refers to the map directing players to the much-hyped map that involves a team of Six Survivors who must work together to escape the wrath of TPK, and his maniacal minion the hunter in this asymmetrical survival horror experience. It is a part of Fortnite Creative, and players can use different creative Map Codes to get a different taste in gameplay experiences. This article covers everything you need to know about Fortnite Nightfair.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Pokémon Unite: Decidueye rumor strengthens after the Halloween 2021 event trailer

The latest Pokémon Unite event was featured in a trailer that debuted yesterday morning. Greedent, a new forthcoming character, new Holowear, loads of cosmetics, and a Halloween-themed visual revamp were all featured in the clip. However, some fans captured Pokémon Unite developers teasing the release of more new Pokémon in the game, and one such rumor is the possible release of Decidueye. This would support the data miners’ predictions which happened a few days ago.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Dead by Daylight Bewitched by New Survivor Mikaela Reid

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is embroiled in a social media scandal, after it emerged that the game’s Pinhead character model would be sold as an NFT. While the transaction is not being handled by the Canadian developer directly, it’s partnered with a firm called Boss Protocol who apparently has “the official license to create NFTs based on Hellraiser using the in-game models that were created for Dead by Daylight”.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Halloween
Eurogamer.net

Dead By Daylight fans unhappy Hellraiser model is an NFT

Dead by Daylight is receiving criticism online following the news its Pinhead character model, introduced in its latest Hellraiser content, has been made available for NFTs. The multiplayer title's developer Behaviour Interactive shared on Twitter that it worked with a company called Boss Protocol "over several months to adapt in-game models for use as NFTs".
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Dead by Daylight's Hour of the Witch adds three new achievements

We have just picked up the Hour of the Witch achievement list for Dead by Daylight. There are three achievements worth a total of 40 Gamerscore, none of which are secret. Adept Mikaela Escape with Mikaela using only her 3 unique perks in a public match. 10. Bless You Bless...
VIDEO GAMES
Canyon News

Is “Dead by Daylight” Worth It In 2021?

UNITED STATES—Dead By Daylight has evolved over the course of nearly five years to become one of the best multiplayer experiences available. The game has stayed fresh thanks to a mix of horror tropes, unique gameplay, new content, and updates. There’s a lot of content behind a paywall like Dead By Daylight Ghost Face killer or the Silent Hill edition of DBD, but there’s still plenty to keep you entertained.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Dead by Daylight NFT Decision Angers Fans

Not simply content to add the devilish Pinhead into the asymmetric multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight, studio Behavior is licensing his model as as NFT. This recent announcement has earned Behavior the anger of its fan base for taking part in an environmentally damaging blockchain technology rife with scams and art theft.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Wraith Nerfed in Dead by Daylight Patch 5.3

Wraith had a rather sizable buff this past patch, giving Wraith mains something to practice. Wraith is one of the best hit-and-run killers, using their cloaked form to speed around the map and snag those first hits. It's almost impossible to avoid a Wraith initial hit unless you have comms or a perk to give you a warning like Spine Chill.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Dead by Daylight's Hellraiser Affair Caused by NFT Sales

Dead by Daylight was recently affected by an affair related to the Hellraiser Chapter DLC. All this is due to the cooperation of producers with Boss Protocol and Park Avenue Entertainment, as part of which content from the expansion is to be sold as NFTs. NFT has been a popular...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Dead by Daylight Update 5.3.0 Patch Notes

Dead by Daylight has officially launched its 5.3.0 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with today’s patch. This update is absolutely colossal, featuring not just a new event and survivor, but introducing plenty of balance for various killers as well. To top it all off, a massive list of bugs have been tackled, leading to a likely smoother experience going into the new content. With so much to go over though, let’s not waste more time. Without further adieu, here’s everything changed with Dead by Daylight update 5.3.0!
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Dead by Daylight Asset is Becoming an NFT, And People Aren’t Happy

Ever wanted to buy an iconic monster movie villain? A big bad of the big screen, a seller of scares, a propagator of punishment? Maybe, but intellectual property isn’t up for sale here. Instead, you can buy the 3D model of “Pinhead” used in Dead by Daylight, and “own” that. But that’s silly, you can’t truly own a digital thing… or can you?
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Dead By Daylight' Announces NFTs, Everybody Kicks Off

Does anyone else remember when we had absolutely no idea what NFTs (non-fungible tokens) were? It truly was a happier time. It seems that almost every day in 2021 has seen another developer, filmmaker, or celebrity we used to admire come out in support of NFTs with their own range of special digital items. This is, of course, a divisive trend, owing to the fact that creating NFTs in the first place relies on environmentally disastrous blockchain mining - and all for a receipt that sort-of proves you own a digital file.
VIDEO GAMES
Odessa American

Halloween event

Have a Spooktacular time as you experiment with fizzing pumpkins, create spider web slime, party with dancing ghosts, and much more at the Petroleum Museum. Each Family Science Night box comes equipped with all the supplies your family needs to conduct eight spooky science experiments and creative activities. The Spooky...
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy