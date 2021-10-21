One Piece - Episode 1000 Teaser Trailer

One of the greatest mysteries of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen masterpiece has been just what is the treasure that so many swashbucklers have been attempting to find in the One Piece. First discovered by the former king of the pirates, Gol D. Roger, some fans have been waiting for years to see what the treasure that was collected all in one piece will ultimately turn out to be, especially considering that the Wano Arc took the opportunity to dive into the past of Roger and various other big name pirates that helped establish the world of Luffy and his Straw Hats.

