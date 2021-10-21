CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

One Piece - Episode 1000 Teaser Trailer

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1000th episode of the anime series,...

me.ign.com

ComicBook

One Piece Creator Drops Huge Hint About What the One Piece Is

One of the greatest mysteries of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen masterpiece has been just what is the treasure that so many swashbucklers have been attempting to find in the One Piece. First discovered by the former king of the pirates, Gol D. Roger, some fans have been waiting for years to see what the treasure that was collected all in one piece will ultimately turn out to be, especially considering that the Wano Arc took the opportunity to dive into the past of Roger and various other big name pirates that helped establish the world of Luffy and his Straw Hats.
COMICS
game-debate.com

The Invincible gets a retrotastic first teaser trailer

Around this time last year, developers Starward Industries - comprised of former developers from CD Projekt Red - announced a new sci-fi action-adventure thriller based on the popular novel by Stanislaw Lem. Back then we had very little to see of it bar some early screenshots and a music preview, but now the developers have released the first official teaser trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan Episode 76 Release Date, First Teaser Revealed

It's finally happening. The first teaser for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 has just been dropped and it confirms the Attack on Titan Episode 76 release date in January!. The official Attack on Titan Twitter account has shared the first teaser for the highly anticipated Season 4 Part 2 and it confirms that the anime will not waste time in getting straight into the action. Check it out below.
COMICS
epicstream.com

One Piece Episode 1000 Key Visual Revealed

It's still a few weeks before its premiere but we now have our first glimpse at One Piece Episode 1000. The key visual for One Piece Season 20 Episode 111 has just been revealed. The key art was actually teased back in September, showing only part of the poster. This...
COMICS
#One Piece#Anime Series#Funimation
wccftech.com

The Invincible Brings a New Chilling Teaser Trailer

The Invincible is a game that's been built up as the next big breakout for Polish-developed projects. The game is made by several veterans hailing from big game companies such as CD Projekt RED and Techland. Now, they have recently revealed a new trailer for the game which shows players what Starward Industries has in store.
VIDEO GAMES
/Film

Hawkeye Will Premiere With Two Episodes, Watch A Teaser With New Footage

We bring good holiday tidings to you today, Marvel fans. It has been revealed that "Hawkeye" will debut not one, but two episodes when it debuts on Disney+ on November 24. To go along with the announcement, Disney and Marvel Studios have also revealed a new teaser trailer that contains a bit of new footage from the upcoming series. Let's have a peek, shall we?
TV SERIES
cinelinx.com

DC League of SuperPets Gets Teaser and Trailer Release Date

DC League of SuperPets, the adorable animated film with Krypto The SuperDog (Dwayne Johnson) and Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), got a teaser trailer during DC FanDome and it didn’t disappoint!. The official trailer releases in November 2021, with the star-studded film, including John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Keanu Reeves, Diego...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

The Flash’s first teaser trailer breaks the DC multiverse

At DC FanDome, The Flash was expected to be one of the biggest trailers of the day. However, the star of the film, Ezra Miller, was forced to admit that there just isn’t enough finished footage for a trailer yet. Regardless, fans didn’t run away unhappy, as Miller was able to share the first-ever footage from the film.
MOVIES
411mania.com

Teaser Trailer For Shazam: Fury of the Gods Reveals New Cast Members

A behind-the-scenes teaser trailer for Shazam: Fury of the Gods arrived at DC Fandome, revealing two new additions to the cast. The film will feature Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as Hespera and Kalypso, respectively. They join a cast that includes Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Djimon Hounsou and Rachael Zegler. It was directed by David F. Sandberg from a script by Henry Gayden. The film arrives in theaters on June 2, 2023.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Cowboy Bebop teaser trailer released by Netflix

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its remake of Japanese sci-fi series Cowboy Bebop. The new live-action reboot follows bounty hunters Spike Spiegel, Jet Black and Faye Valentine, and was first announced nearly three years ago. It is finally set to premiere on November 19. The official synopsis from...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

New One Piece Episode 1,000 Teaser Celebrates The Long Journey

Funimation has released a new teaser for the upcoming 1,000th episode of One Piece, which will air on November 20. The milestone is one of many that the long-running series is achieving this year--One Piece also published its 1,000th manga chapter earlier in the year, and also recently released its 100th collected volume, which sold over a million copies in under a week. As recently reported, the 1,000th episode will also coincide with a two-night theatrical event screening the 2009 One Piece Film: Strong World for the first time in the United States. Check out the clip for the landmark episode below.
COMICS
IGN

Naomi: Official Season 1 Teaser Trailer - DC FanDome 2021

Get ready, DC fans...Naomi is on her way. From Oscar nominee/Emmy winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), and starring Kaci Walfall in the title role, Naomi follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. Here is a first-look clip from the series, coming soon to The CW in 2022.
TV SERIES
bagogames.com

One Piece Episode 1000 to Stream November 20 on Funimation

Funimation recently announced that the history-making 1000th episode of One Piece will stream on November 20, 2021 in the U.S. and Canada on Funimation; in Germany and Russia on Wakanim; and on their respective broadcast schedules in Australia and New Zealand. One Piece 1000th Information. A celebratory virtual live streamed...
TV SERIES
nintendoeverything.com

Aeterna Noctis gets “Weapon Upgrades” teaser trailer

Aeternum Game Studios is back with a new teaser trailer for Aeterna Noctis that focuses on the game’s weapon upgrades. It also provides a new look at the 2D hand-drawn Metroidvania game in general. Here’s some information about the project:. Aeterna Noctis is a challenging 2D hand-drawn action platformer, a...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Invincible - Teaser Trailer

Discover terrifying secrets on a hostile planet in this retro-future first-person thriller from game developer Starward Industries. Coming in 2022 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Funimation to Hold Global Livestream Celebration for One Piece’s 1000th Episode

Announced earlier today, Funimation will partner with Toei Animation to hold a global live stream event for One Piece’s 1000th anime episode. Regarding this celebration, Masayuki Endo, President, and CEO of Toei Animation had this to say about the upcoming special,. The 100th episode of One Piece is truly a...
COMICS
IGN

Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 9 Review - "Peppers"

Spoilers follow for Y: The Last Man's ninth episode, "Peppers," which premieres on Monday, Oct. 25 on FX on Hulu. Obviously, it's impossible now to watch Y: The Last Man without the context of cancellation creeping in, and knowing that this show will end (if it doesn't find a new home) after the next episode, so it's hard to now judge this series based on seeds it might be planting or the idea of payoffs coming far down the road. It can only be seen through a prism of "what's happening now" and graded based on how Season 1 is ultimately shaping up (to wrap up).
TV SERIES

