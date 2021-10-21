One Piece - Episode 1000 Teaser Trailer

Funimation has released a new teaser for the upcoming 1,000th episode of One Piece, which will air on November 20. The milestone is one of many that the long-running series is achieving this year--One Piece also published its 1,000th manga chapter earlier in the year, and also recently released its 100th collected volume, which sold over a million copies in under a week. As recently reported, the 1,000th episode will also coincide with a two-night theatrical event screening the 2009 One Piece Film: Strong World for the first time in the United States. Check out the clip for the landmark episode below.
