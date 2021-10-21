CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4% in September, highest since 2003

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.4% in September, the highest since February 2003, and up from a year-over-year increase of 4.1% in August, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 4.3% in September. Market reaction:...

MortgageNewsDaily.com

Highest Rates Since April, But There's a Catch

Over the past 30 days, interest rates have risen sharply. This is true for both mortgage rates and bond market benchmarks like 10yr Treasury yields. But another version of the 10yr Treasury yield continues to operate near all-time lows. How can rates simultaneously be rising quickly but still near all-time...
mpamag.com

Will inflation force the Bank of Canada’s hand on interest rates?

The growing threat of inflation looms over the Bank of Canada as it prepares its second-to-last interest rate announcement of 2021, with Statistics Canada reporting this week that the national inflation rate is now at its highest in 18 years. Sitting at 4.4% in September, that rate exceeded the Bank’s...
The Independent

Housing market ‘set to record its strongest year since 2007’

The housing market is set to record its highest level of sales this year since 2007, according to a property website.Around 1.5 million sales will have taken place across the UK in 2021, Zoopla predicts.It added that housing transactions are expected to decline to 1.2 million in 2022, in line with the long-run average, but still relatively high compared to the past decade.The impact of the pandemic on the housing market has further to run but at a less frenetic paceRichard Donnell, ZooplaRichard Donnell, from Zoopla, said: “2021 is set to be a record year for the housing market with the most moves by homeowners since 2007 and nearly £500 billion of home sales.“The impact of the pandemic on the housing market has further to run but at a less frenetic pace.“We expect the momentum in the market to outweigh some emerging headwinds from higher living costs and the risk of higher mortgage rates.“The latest data shows a turning point in the rate of house price growth, which we expect to slow quickly with average UK house prices up 3% by the end of 2022.”
KTLA

Inland Empire sees highest inflation rate in the country

Prices are going up across the country, but inflation is particularly high in the Inland Empire. The region saw a consumer price index of 6.8% last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Christina Pascucci reports reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 19, 2021.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
