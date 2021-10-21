CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

History Museum screens sci-fi cult classic

Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northwest Montana History Museum’s next Movie Night at the Museum will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, with the 1957 low-budget sci-fi classic “Plan 9 from Outer Space.”. What do you get when you combine famous schlock director Ed Wood, posthumous footage of Bela Legosi, and a...

dailyinterlake.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiawathaworldonline.com

History Mysteries at the Museum: 'History continues'

I love when people stop by or call with historical treasures! I have a gem of history and gratitude to share this week. The first to Dean Tollefson, who stops by regularly to visit all things history! Thank you for sharing your history. The register of deeds called as well...
MUSEUMS
kcapplauds.net

‘Carrie’ brings cult classic to live theatre

It’s mid-October and Halloween approaches after a hiatus last year. While Halloween beckons kids trick or treating the neighborhood, adults celebrate as well, but they want more than a bag of candy. That being the case, how about a musical tragedy with a bucket of blood hanging an awaiting victim?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Journal & Topics

Sci-Fi ‘Needle In A Timestack’ Runs Out Of Thread

“Needle in a Timestack” (111 min, Rated PG-13 for language and thematic elements). 5 out of 10. What would science-fiction be without time-travel? What would all of the “Star Trek” TV series and movies be like without time-travel? How about “The Terminator” and “Back to the Future” films — and if it weren’t for time-travel, half the universe would be missing if Thanos had his way in “The Avengers: Endgame.” The stakes are always high when you mess around with the past to change the future, which postulates a cause-and-affect impact that could alter the course of history. Remember what happened on an episode of Star Trek, “The City on the Edge of Tomorrow,” where if Edith Keeler had been allowed to live, it would have changed everything on Earth.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Wood
Person
Michael Medved
BC Heights

‘Dune’ Recreates 1965 Sci-Fi Adventure on a Modern Scale

Director Denis Villeneuve’s latest film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune, will absolutely thrill sci-fi lovers. Taking place in outer space 10,000 years in the future, the movie follows the story of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), the royal son of Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). Though primarily raised by Lady Jessica and pilot Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), Duke Leto still serves as an honorable role model for Paul.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Night Raiders Trailer: TIFF and Berlinale Sci-Fi Drama Draws From Real-Life History

Written and directed by Danis Goulet, Night Raiders is set in a dystopian North America in 2044 as we follow a mother who joins an underground band of vigilantes to try and rescue her daughter from a state-run institution. A selection at Berlinale and TIFF this year, the Taika Waititi-produced sci-fi film (which draws from real-life history featuring the Canadian Indian residential school system) will now get a release next month and the new trailer has arrived.
MOVIES
KSLTV

REVIEW: ‘Dune’ a slow-simmering but epic and visually stunning movie adaptation of classic sci-fi novel

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Many filmmakers have desired to make a definitive movie adaptation of 1965’s classic science fiction novel “Dune” by Frank Herbert. Most famous is the version made by David Lynch in the 1980’s, but there have also been a couple of adaptations into miniseries. Heck, there’s even a movie about one filmmaker’s PLANS to make a movie about Dune (Jodorowsky’s “Dune”). It is credited with being at least a part-inspiration for some of the greatest films of all time.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Earth#Cult Classic#Sci Fi Cult#Seinfeld
IGN

Dune: Part One Is an Epic Mesh of Sci-Fi and Politics Worthy of the Big Screen

Denis Villeneuve has quickly risen up the ranks to become one of Hollywood’s best directors, with a portfolio that includes smaller, intimate human dramas like Prisoners and Enemy to big-budget sci-fi extravaganzas like Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. His latest epic, Dune, is a mix of what we’ve seen him deliver before in the best ways possible.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Dune review: A sci-fi masterpiece of substance and spectacle

Denis Villenueve over the past few years has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most reliably brilliant filmmakers, crafting one gorgeous, expertly shot movie after another that defies expectations and further solidifies his place among the best directors of his time. His latest, Dune, arrives with the highest level of hype so far (which is saying a lot for the director of Blade Runner 2049) and doesn’t do anything to endanger that trend — far from it, in fact.
MOVIES
Variety

Academy Museum to Host Vienna in Hollywood Film Series and Symposium

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced Vienna in Hollywood, a new six-week program launching on Dec. 10 that explores the history of the predominantly Jewish, Austrian-born community of filmmakers and professionals who helped shape the classical era of Hollywood. Jewish immigrants from Eastern and Central Europe including actor-director Erich von Stroheim and composer Max Steiner were major players in the early establishment of the American film industry in the 1920s. Due to Nazi persecution, a larger wave came in the ‘30s and ‘40s, bringing in talent such as the directors Billy Wilder and Fritz Lang; actors Hedy Lamarr and Peter...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Movies
Elle

The Best Sci-Fi Movies of 2021 and What They Tell Us About the Future

Science fiction has the power to blow, bend, and boggle the strongest of minds. If movies exist to immerse us in a world different than our own, science fiction exists to push the boundaries of our imagination by possibilities for what the future of our planet may hold, for better or for worse.
MOVIES
Vogue

Zendaya Does Sci-Fi Beauty At A ‘Dune’ Screening In London

When celebrating the premiere of an iconic sci-fi story, an appropriately futuristic beauty moment is practically a mandate. But leave it to Zendaya to step out in a look at once referential, genre-minded, and entirely her own. To accompany her sequined, statuesque Rick Owens gown, the actor opted for an equally sculptural up-do and purple eye make-up that instantly evoked an otherworldly heroine.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy