History Museum screens sci-fi cult classic

“Needle in a Timestack” (111 min, Rated PG-13 for language and thematic elements). 5 out of 10. What would science-fiction be without time-travel? What would all of the “Star Trek” TV series and movies be like without time-travel? How about “The Terminator” and “Back to the Future” films — and if it weren’t for time-travel, half the universe would be missing if Thanos had his way in “The Avengers: Endgame.” The stakes are always high when you mess around with the past to change the future, which postulates a cause-and-affect impact that could alter the course of history. Remember what happened on an episode of Star Trek, “The City on the Edge of Tomorrow,” where if Edith Keeler had been allowed to live, it would have changed everything on Earth.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO