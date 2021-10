Rep. Brad Witt says the new district maps are 'heavily gerrymandered,' and he won't run for another term.State Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, will not run for re-election under the new district boundaries, the representative said Monday, Oct. 4. Witt, who has served in the Oregon House since 2005, directly attributed his decision to the outcome of redistricting. The Legislature altered Witt's district significantly, approving new lines that are significantly less favorable for the Democrat when it met in special session last month. Witt voted against the legislative maps last month, one of only two House Democrats to do so. "I...

