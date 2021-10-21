CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Says Tainted Onions are in Louisiana, Hundreds Sick

 5 days ago
An onion Salmonella outbreak is impacting the US. So far 652 people in 37 states, including 5 in Louisiana, have become sick with Salmonella. The onions from...

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

