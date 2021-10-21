CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

ICR's New In-Depth Science Book: Chimps and Humans

icr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvolutionists frequently claim that human and chimp DNA are over 98% similar. They need this percentage to support their hypothesis that humans and chimps shared a common ancestor three to six million years ago. Based on known mutation rates, anything significantly less than a 98.5% similarity would destroy the entire...

www.icr.org

Comments / 1

Related
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
Genetic Engineering News

Human and Chimp Brains Differ in Non-Coding Regulatory DNA

In a new study, stem cell scientists at the Lund University, Germany, explore the role of non-coding regions of the genome—previously deemed to be functionless “junk” DNA—and find humans and chimpanzees use a part of their non-coding DNA in different ways. This they claim affects how and when the human brain develops.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

How I wrote a pop-science book

Much of John Tregoning’s pandemic year was spent writing a book about infectious disease. Now that it’s out, what has he learnt?. John Tregoning is a reader in respiratory infections in the Department of Infectious Disease, Imperial College London, UK. His book is called Infectious. You have full access to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Book#Chimps#Dna Sequencing#Genetics#Icr#Christians#Cornell University
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Satellite Data Shows Even Small Ancient Gatherer Communities Shaped The Landscape

Even when human societies do not grow crops, farm livestock, build permanent settlements, or burn fossil fuels, they can still shape the surrounding landscape in ways that persist for thousands of years. In Madagascar, a new satellite study has highlighted several ways in which small, highly mobile foragers may have altered the ecology of the southwest coast. In this corner of the island, archaeologists found evidence of foraging and fishing communities that persisted for close to two millennia. The ancient humans that once lived here did not seem to farm or build permanent homes. Instead, they inhabited caves and rock shelters along the...
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

'Mini-Brains' The Size of Peas Are Helping Us Study Incurable Neurological Conditions

In the last few years, neuroscientists have gotten much better at growing the beginnings of the human brain in the lab. Now, these 'mini-brains' are growing complex enough for us to study neurological disease in its earliest stages. The gray blobs, known as brain organoids, are not capable of consciousness, but they can teach us about the structure, diversity, and interactions of cells in certain parts of the developing brain. Researchers compare brain organoids to the structure of a fetus' brain after about a dozen weeks of growing. The little blobs can't think, but they can send out tendrils to a muscle...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
ucr.edu

Science communication competition — it’s on!

Graduate and undergraduate students in STEM fields are encouraged to participate in this inaugural multimedia event. For a group of graduate students, science is a lot more than research and discovery. It’s about communicating it to the general public. That’s why SciComm@UCR, a student-led organization, has organized an inaugural Student...
RIVERSIDE, CA
themtnear.com

Tech Trends: Women In Science book review

When you were a kid, did you ever lie down on your grandparents floor flipping through the pages of the Encyclopedia Britannica? Who cared that the book was 20 or 50 years old? The information was just so interesting! That’s how I feel reading Women In Science by Rachel Ignotofsky.
BOULDER, CO
scaddistrict.com

‘The Rescue’ reveals the true depth of human empathy

Written by Ali Grutchfield, Photo courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment. In the final fleeting days of summer, kids are filled with the deep desire to make the most of any time they have left. They’re in pursuit of any adventure they have yet to pursue, no stone left unturned. That’s exactly the story that directors Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin examined in their newly released documentary “The Rescue”.
MOVIES
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
WTRF

Cases of flesh-eating STD are on the rise

(WTRF) — Cases of a nasty sexually transmitted disease that was once thought to be rare are now increasing, says a report in the New York Post. The STD is called Donovanosis and is flesh-eating, causing “beefy red” ulcers, says the New York Post. Other reports say bleeding can occur.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy