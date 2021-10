As the pandemic has changed and challenged all of us, few experienced the hardships of separation and disconnection quite like America’s teachers and educators. But an Atlanta high school art teacher managed to extract some beauty and meaning from the ordeal and shares his vision in a new solo art exhibition, “Bridges: Through the Pandemic.” Teacher and artist George Galbreath’s paintings are currently on view at the P2 Gallery through Oct. 24. He joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to talk about his artistic response to the pandemic, and how art education plays a critical role in helping teachers and students through hard times.

