CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Heaven's Commonwealth

By HENRY M. MORRIS III, D.MIN.
icr.org
 5 days ago

"For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ." (Philippians 3:20) The translators of the King James Bible used the English word “conversation” in 18 passages, among which are five different Greek terms. Most of the words would be understood by our...

www.icr.org

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why does the Bible contradict itself?

Q: The Bible says over and over again, “Fear not,” but it also says to “fear God.” Why does the Bible contradict itself? – F.R. A: There are different kinds of fear. Not all fear is wrong. It is right for a child to fear a hot stove or a sharp knife, because those can harm the child. It is right for us also to fear sin and Satan, for they can bring devastation.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
icr.org

The Pleasure of the Lord

"Yet it pleased the LORD to bruise him; he hath put him to grief: when thou shalt make his soul an offering for sin, he shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of the LORD shall prosper in his hand." (Isaiah 53:10) The very concept...
RELIGION
icr.org

Fellowship

"And they continued stedfastly in the apostles’ doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers." (Acts 2:42) Much goes on in Christian churches today under the name of “fellowship.” Usually this consists of coffee and donuts, or church socials, or sports. As delightful as these functions may be, they should not be confused with biblical fellowship.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saviour#Philippians#Greek#Romans#Praise Podcast#Ins
icr.org

Our Glorious Bodies

"We look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself." (Philippians 3:20-21) Two vivid contrasts are highlighted in this text:...
RELIGION
Hillsboro News-Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
BEAVERTON, OR
icr.org

When Christ Ascended

"Wherefore he saith, When he ascended up on high, he led captivity captive, and gave gifts unto men. (Now that he ascended, what is it but that he also descended first into the lower parts of the earth?)" (Ephesians 4:8-9) This verse has been controversial but is nonetheless very important....
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Daily Beast

Human Sacrifice Is the Gruesome End to This Cult’s Creepy History

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA—The 144 men, women and children summoned to church, robed in white, found themselves witnessing a macabre ritual of sacrificial death and facing the long arms of police and military personnel. The hellish nightmare played out in the Jamaican city of Montego Bay on the night of Sunday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
LiveScience

Medieval Hebrew document could reveal why Dead Sea Scrolls were found in Qumran

An ancient Hebrew document created more than 1,000 years ago and stashed away in Cairo may unlock a secret of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Scholars of the scrolls have long wondered why so many fragments of the mysterious manuscripts — more than 15,000 pieces of more than 900 original documents — were hidden in caves around Qumran, in the hills of the Judean Desert just west of the Dead Sea in Israel, seemingly far from any major settlements.
RELIGION
newschain

Orthodox patriarch taken to hospital during visit to US

The spiritual leader of the world’s 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians was admitted to hospital on Sunday in Washington on the first full day of a planned 12-day US visit and will stay overnight, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said. The archdiocese said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was preparing to...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy