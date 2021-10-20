CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Union Yellow Jackets swarm Forest Bearcats in 35-14 district win

By Editorials
Neshoba Democrat
 9 days ago

Fall was in the air, so it was time for football as the Forest Bearcats fell to Union Yellow Jackets 35-14 Friday night. Much of the first quarter was a defensive struggle. With 51 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Union scored on a fumble recovery by Carlos Hickmon. He ran...

