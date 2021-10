Last week is last week...and Air Force now stands in the way of the Broncos and their season goals. It’s no secret that I don’t particularly ENJOY when we play the Falcons, but it’s a necessary evil year in and year out—can the Broncos turn the corner on their rough start to the season and claw their way above .500? We’ll see in about an hour. If you aren’t at Albertsons Stadium, first of all, shame on you...second of all, you can tune into FS1 or 670 KBOI to watch and listen to the always interesting triple-option game. The Broncos need this one and some momentum heading into their bye week. OBNUG will have a man in the booth and will be live-tweeting through it, so hang out with us here for the highs and lows of service academy football.

