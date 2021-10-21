DC, Catholic to meet again for 9th District title

Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic split their two volleyball matches this season.

DC won 3-2 back in August (22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10). Catholic won 3-1 on Sept. 28 (18-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17).

The teams will meet a third time on Thursday for the 9th District championship at 6 p.m. at Catholic’s gym.

Catholic is 25-11. DC is 18-9. Both teams advance to the 3rd Region Tournament next week at Catholic. DC is the defending regional volleyball champion.

“Early on we played with high energy, executed offensively, and limited unforced errors,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said of the first match with Catholic. “The last time we played them and they beat us, we had too many serving and serve-receive errors, along with net violations and silly mistakes. The silly mistakes cost us the match, but we are ready to come out stronger on Thursday night.”

The Lady Panthers swept Apollo 3-0 in the first round of the district tournament (25-12, 25-21, 28-26).

Catholic had a tough match with Owensboro in its first round district match, winning 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23) on Wednesday.

“Too many runs, too many runs,” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said of the OHS match. There were numerous runs on both sides of that match. “Just back and forth, back and forth.”

Hardison likes the camaraderie that has developed with this Catholic team.

“This is probably one of the best team oriented groups I’ve coached,” Hardison said.

DC has Josie Newcom and Adylan Ayer as its main hitters.

Cate Sights has been a strong hitter for Catholic.

“Both teams play solid,” Hardison said. “We’ll go over some stuff, try to take Josie out of the game, but everybody on their team played extremely well (against Apollo).”

DC wants to eliminate errors it had the second time it played Catholic.

“To have success Thursday night, we must play as a team, maintain high energy, and limit the silly mistakes,” Bailey said.