Dale Association group keeps them in stitches

The Needlers, composed of, left, Maria Adams, Doreen Petty, Linda Sawyer, Sue Barnes, Marilyn Stuart and Nelda Vaccaro, get together at the Dale Association every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Anyone is welcome and they have plenty of yarn to turn into whatever a knitter, crocheter or cross-stitcher might need. Hats and mittens are donated through the Grigg Lewis Foundation for students at local school districts. (Photograph by Benjamin Joe)

As they have for the past eight years, the Needlers, a group of up to 15 members on any given Tuesday, have met and knitted, crocheted and cross-stitched their own projects or taken from the cabinets full of yarn to make mittens and hats for students of the local school district.

“Mittens, I’ve been doing them all my life, 70 years,” Linda Sawyer said. “We make hats, mittens, whatever. We don’t direct anyone what to make. If they want to make something and give it to the Grigg Lewis Foundation or give it to the Dale Association to sell, that’s their option. If they want to work on their own stuff, they do.”

“So it’s all strictly volunteers,” she said.

Sawyer said the Dale Association has traditionally given away backpacks and had a table of hats and mittens for the kids.

“I assume they were underprivileged kids who couldn’t afford a backpack,” she said. “Since then we’ve just been doing it and for the last two years they didn’t come to get the backpacks and they didn’t want the kids to go through the hats and mittens because of Covid.”

Now the school districts have taken over the distribution, Linda said.

Other than making what could make-or-break a kid’s winter day, the group jokes around with each other.

“It’s a labor of love,” Doreen Petty said and laughed. “I make baby blankets and sweaters and hats and I do mittens and hats and scarves.”

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group said that in warm months they sat in the parking lot of the Dale Association and made hats.

“We sat in the parking lot, brought out own chairs and there were about 10 or 12 of us at the time,” Sawyer said. “We laugh, we tease, we have fun. We needle people.”