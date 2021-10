PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team will travel to St. John's University on Sunday, Oct. 17. The Friars enter the match with an 8-4-2 overall record, including a 3-2-1 mark in BIG EAST play. On Thursday, Oct. 14, Providence fell to Butler, 1-0, in overtime in Indianapolis, Ind. It marked the fifth time in six games that the Friars have gone into overtime against BIG EAST opponents.

