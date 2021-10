The Chicago Bulls targeted Lonzo Ball for a long time because they knew they needed an upgrade at point guard and that he would be an excellent fit next to Zach LaVine. The Bulls got their man right at the start of free agency, and they’re confident he’s going to be worth it even if they get punished for tampering. The guard is an ideal “ceiling raiser” on the Bulls thanks to his two-way skill set and basketball IQ.

