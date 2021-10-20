CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redistricting committee announces schedule for drafting maps, hearing public input

By Amanda Gokee
newhampshirebulletin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Special Redistricting Committee Chair Rep. Barbara Griffin, a Goffstown Republican, announced on Wednesday the committee’s schedule for drafting maps and hearing public input ahead of a Nov. 18 deadline. The committee will not meet next week, in an effort to give its 15 members more time to draft...

