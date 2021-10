Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons has been suspended one game for “detrimental conduct” to the team. Simmons will not play in the 76ers’ season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers kicked Simmons out of practice on Tuesday after the disgruntled three-time All-Star reportedly refused to participate in a drill, and the suspension came shortly thereafter. "I just thought he was a distraction today," Rivers explained. "I didn’t think he wanted to do what everybody else was doing. It was early. It wasn’t a big deal. Just told him he should leave, then. We went on with practice." Shake Milton (ankle) has already been ruled out, so Tyrese Maxey figures to draw the start at point guard for Philadelphia in Wednesday's opener. Joel Embiid will take on a larger usage rate without Simmons.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO