CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Hundreds of Mainers Will Get $300 “Hazard Pay” Checks In November

By Cooper Fox
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the last few months, we have been hearing that some Maine residents would be getting special "hazard pay" payments from the government. You'll soon have that...

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Many Mainers set to receive one-time $300 hazard payment from state

AUGUSTA, Maine — Starting Nov. 1, many Mainers will start to see $300 checks show up in the mail. It’s part of the $8.5 billion state budget agreement approved by the Maine Legislature in June. Mainers making less than $75,000 per year or joint filers making less than $150,000 will...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

$300 “Hazard” payments are headed to many Mainers next month

Maine residents who worked through the coronavirus pandemic will soon get their check for $300 from the state, beginning on November 1st. The “hazard payment” is being made to full-time residents who filed state income tax returns for 2020 and who earned a federally adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 as an individual, less than $112,000 as a head of household or less than $150,000 for those filing jointly.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

The Smallest Town In Maine Has A Population Of Less Than 50

Overall, Maine is a very rural state. As we are often reminded by those who live there, Portland is the state's largest city. Currently, it has a population that is just over 60,000. It will probably not be a big surprise that the majority of the state's cities and towns are quite a bit smaller.
MAINE STATE
Sun-Journal

Mainers will pay more to heat their homes this winter

After a lull triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, home energy prices are set to rise in Maine this winter, affecting anyone who cranks up a gas or oil heater or even flicks on a light. The biggest wildcard in predicting how high prices might go is the weather. Storms and...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
102.9 WBLM

Nor’Easter Expected To Hit Maine Early This Week

If you have lived in Maine for more than a few years, you probably remember the nasty weather we got just before Halloween in 2017. The storm damaged property and knocked down trees, knocking out power (and internet, phones, etc) to thousands of Mainers. Technically, what we got hit with in October of 2017 was a "bomb cyclone" - more on that later.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gov. Mills to introduce plan to get more Mainers to work in health care

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills will introduce a plan to get more Mainers into the health care industry Monday. It’s part of her “Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.”. She is expected to announce initiatives to encourage people to pursue health care jobs. That includes making it more affordable to...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazard Pay#Mainers#Wabi
WMTW

Mainers should expect to pay more for tires with supply tight

WESTBROOK, Maine — Add tires to the list of goods being impacted by the global supply chain crunch. Maine tire dealers said they still have plenty in stock but said customers should expect to pay more. VIP Tires & Service President and CEO Tim Winkeler said his company bought a...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Meet the Maine Cabin Masters at Naples Food Drive This Weekend

Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY that the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Mainers Are Fully Obsessed With Posting About Mushrooms Right Now

Mushrooms are everywhere. I literally mean everywhere. In my yard. At my camp. In my Facebook feed. In my Reddit feed. Especially that last one. Every hour, it seems like someone is posting photos of mushrooms. Ones they've seen in their yard. Or hiking, or wherever. Now, don't get me wrong... I absolutely adore mushrooms. They're definitely a favorite food.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

15 Unique Airbnbs for a Special Vacation in Maine

Whether you’re tucked away in the woods in a treehouse or nestled in on the ocean in a sea-view cottage, Maine has plenty of unique stays that put the ‘vacation’ in vacationland. If you’re going to take on Maine for a weekend getaway, you have to do it right. With...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Mainers to decide on 'right to food'

PORTLAND, Maine – Depending on whom you ask, Maine's proposed “right to food” constitutional amendment would simply put people in charge of how and what they eat – or would endanger animals and food supplies, and turn urban neighborhoods into cattle pastures. For supporters, the language is short and to...
AGRICULTURE
102.9 WBLM

What Time Zone Should Maine be in and Should We Make Daylight Savings Time Permanent?

A couple of times a year we do this funny thing where we mess around with our time and move our clocks back and forth. Time is arbitrary and numbers aren’t real. In March and November when we do this dance, a debate gets brought up on if we should even be participating in Daylight Savings Time, if it should be permanent, if we should just stick to Standard Time, etc.
102.9 WBLM

The Best Snack Foods in Maine According to Reddit

Everyone knows Maine is 100% a foodie destination with the freshest seafood around. There are some truly incredible restaurants to be experienced all throughout the state. But beyond sitting down for a fancy dinner, Maine has some pretty epic snack foods. So epic that two years ago, The TRY Channel...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

This Maine Model Has Graced The Cover Of Playboy, 4 Times

One day this Maine girl went to work as a Verizon sales representative, and then within hours, everything changed for her. Ciara Price, 31, grew up in the small town of Buxton, Maine, just outside of Portland, and she always considered herself a bit of a nerd and "tech-savvy" as well, according to her website, as she took a liking to things like computers and cameras at an early age.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

The History of the Death Penalty in Maine and the 21 Executions on the Books

Also known as capital punishment, the death penalty is when someone commits a crime and is then sentenced to death. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are 5 methods of execution currently on the books in the United States; lethal injection, electrocution, lethal gas, hanging, and firing squad. Going further back in history methods such as hanging was much more common. According to KTRE, there hasn't been a hanging in the United States since 1996. Of course, beheadings were a somewhat common thing many years ago, just not here in the United States.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

York Hospital Suspends Emergency-Level Services Temporarily at Wells, Maine Location

York Hospital announced this week that they are suspending emergency-level services at their Wells location on Sanford Road. In a statement on their website, the hospital said that they are temporarily suspending emergency services beginning Monday, October 25 at the Wells location only with Wells Walk-In Care still offering urgent care seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Patients who have life-threatening symptoms are asked to dial 911 or visit the Emergency Department at York Hospital in York.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy