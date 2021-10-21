Hundreds of Mainers Will Get $300 “Hazard Pay” Checks In November

Also known as capital punishment, the death penalty is when someone commits a crime and is then sentenced to death. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are 5 methods of execution currently on the books in the United States; lethal injection, electrocution, lethal gas, hanging, and firing squad. Going further back in history methods such as hanging was much more common. According to KTRE, there hasn't been a hanging in the United States since 1996. Of course, beheadings were a somewhat common thing many years ago, just not here in the United States.

