Sailfish Earn Road Conference Win Over Eagles

The Sailors are SBC champs after their three set victory over the Pirates! The Pirates took an early lead in sets one and three, but the Sailors weren’t about to let them take a set let alone the match! They have made school history as the first team to ever win a conference championship in Volleyball! Leading scorers included Maddie Stout with 7 kills, 3 aces, and 17 digs. Gracie Starcovic with 10 kills and 2 aces. Jenna Peters had 8 kills, 12 digs, 5 block assists, and 2 solo blocks, Hallie Habermehl had 27 assists and Audrey Peterson added 4 more and 14 digs. Kayla Kearns led the servers with 4 aces and 14 digs on defense. Kaitlin Colahan added 6 kills in the win. The Sailors will end their regular season with Norwalk on Thursday. Come watch the 21-0 Sailors!

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO