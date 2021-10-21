CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sailfish Earn Road Conference Win Over Eagles

pbasailfish.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team picked up its sixth-straight win tonight as the Sailfish took down the Embry-Riddle Eagles. The No. 5 ranked 'Fish scored one goal in each half to earn the 2-0 win and improve the PBA record to 10-1 on the year...

pbasailfish.com

rattlerathletics.com

Rattlers Score Three to Earn Conference Opening Win Over DBU

The Rattlers extended their winning streak to four after toppling the Patriots, 3-2, in Dallas. St. Mary's (8-3, 1-0) secured a hard-fought win in their conference opener against a Patriots' side who marshaled an impressive comeback late. St. Mary's controlled the first half, outshooting DBU 14-9. The Rattlers jumped on...
SPORTS
Rutland Herald

MSJ earns big win over Westside

The West Rutland girls soccer team came to Abatiell Field determined to protect its No. 2 seed in the Division IV playoffs. But it was Mount St. Joseph earning a 3-1 victory and, possibly, setting itself up for the No. 2 seed when the playoff pairings are posted on Oct. 25.
WEST RUTLAND, VT
valleyjournal.net

Polson volleyball remains undefeated in conference with win over Maidens

POLSON — In a battle of potential postseason tournament opponents — and possibly two of the best teams in the Northwestern A conference — the Ronan Maidens found themselves Saturday afternoon on the short end with the hosting Polson Lady Pirates for their second loss of the season. It couldn’t...
POLSON, MT
edgewoodcollegeeagles.com

Eagles net Senior Night win over Muskies

VERONA, Wis. – The Edgewood College Soccer team rolled to a 3-0 victory over Lakeland University Wednesday night. Cassidy Kloos, Siobhan Gallagher, and Sydney Feldner each scored for the Eagles in the conference victory. The Eagles also celebrated the careers of four seniors at halftime. HOW IT HAPPENED. - Edgewood...
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
vermilionathletics.org

Varsity Volleyball defeats Perkins to Earn First Ever Conference Win

The Sailors are SBC champs after their three set victory over the Pirates! The Pirates took an early lead in sets one and three, but the Sailors weren’t about to let them take a set let alone the match! They have made school history as the first team to ever win a conference championship in Volleyball! Leading scorers included Maddie Stout with 7 kills, 3 aces, and 17 digs. Gracie Starcovic with 10 kills and 2 aces. Jenna Peters had 8 kills, 12 digs, 5 block assists, and 2 solo blocks, Hallie Habermehl had 27 assists and Audrey Peterson added 4 more and 14 digs. Kayla Kearns led the servers with 4 aces and 14 digs on defense. Kaitlin Colahan added 6 kills in the win. The Sailors will end their regular season with Norwalk on Thursday. Come watch the 21-0 Sailors!
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
newtoncountynews.net

Eagles Win Over New Waverly

DeAnthony Gatson (pictured) ended the night with 255 rushing yards, and with adding more power in the backfield in Porter, Hunter, Foster, as well as speed in a healthy Wash, the Eagles look to continue their dominance on the ground through-out district play. The Eagles ended up winning by a...
NFL
bceagles.com

Eagles Top Cardinals on the Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Boston College women's soccer team topped the Louisville Cardinals, 2-1, on Friday afternoon at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium. Laura Gouvin and Jenna Bike scored the Eagles in the ACC win while goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt made four saves for the win. Boston College 2, Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
pbasailfish.com

Sailfish Down Bears 4-1 In Fifth Straight Win

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team faced off against the Shaw University Bears today at the Rinker Athletic Campus. The Sailfish won their fifth straight contest, downing the Bears 4-1 and taking their record to 9-1 on the season. While PBA controlled the game...
SOCCER
San Marcos Daily Record

Lady Rattlers earn 3-0 sweep over Lady Eagles

A victory was much needed for the Lady Rattlers after some tough losses during the first round of district play. On Oct. 8, they fell to rival Buda Hays in four sets in their third meeting of the season, after beating the Lady Hawks during their previous two matches. It was difficult on the Lady Rattlers’ mentality, but they were able to adjust and regroup before their next match.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Rocky Mount Telegram

Firebirds keep conference title in sights with win over Gryphons

Despite Brian Foster no longer coaching the Southern Nash football team after retiring at the end of last season, the longtime head coach’s philosophies still resonate with the program. Foster’s legacy was no more on display than during the Firebirds’ 45-27 win on Thursday night against rival Rocky Mount High...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
bluedevilhub.com

JV Football earns win over Pleasant Grove

The Davis High JV football team beat Pleasant Grove in their Homecoming game on Oct. 15. The final score was 29-6, with Davis holding the ball for the majority of each quarter. A crowd of spectators formed in the stands as kickoff got underway around 5 p.m. Early in the...
PLEASANT GROVE, CA
BC Heights

Eagles Stay Undefeated With Win Over UNH

After holding a lead in the middle of the second period, Boston College’s women’s hockey suddenly found itself tied with just over five minutes to play and an undefeated start to its season on the line. New Hampshire scored with 5:04 remaining in regulation to stun the BC bench, tying the game. On the ensuing faceoff, Kelly Browne received a pass and took the puck down the ice to wrist home a shot and regain the lead just 13 seconds later.
BOSTON, MA
Reading Eagle

Exeter earns road win over Berks Catholic behind strong fourth quarter

Leading by five midway through the fourth quarter, the Exeter defense faced a crucial fourth down. Berks Catholic needed just 2 yards for a first down, but the Eagles defensive line stuffed the play in the backfield for no gain. Exeter proceeded to milk the clock and score the game-sealing...
EXETER, PA
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Shelby spikers earn conference wins over Cut Bank and Conrad

The Shelby Coyotes volleyball team picked up two conference wins last week, defeating Cut Bank in five games then defeated Conrad in three straight games. The Coyotes won the battle with the Wolves, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 25-9, and 15-10. They found themselves trailing two games to one early and then battled back to win the last two games to pick up the conference win.
CUT BANK, MT

