UTICA — Jazz is back at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica, after 18 months with some of the Upstate region’s most accomplished musicians at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. The Hasselbacks — John and Lisa Hasselback — are members of one of upstate’s great musical families. John has been named “Top Trombonist in Western New York” by the JazzBuffalo poll each year since its inception in 2014. Joining the Hasselbacks are Pete Chwazik on bass, Mike Cortese on drums, and Mike Dubaniewicz on saxophone. Pete and Mike Cortese are returning favorites with the Utica audience, the Other Side said.

UTICA, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO