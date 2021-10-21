French Wine Attracts Younger US Men

With the abundance of bottles along shelves in liquor stores and filtering into categories on digital ordering services, it’s a wonder how anyone settles upon a wine to bring home. Perhaps consumers returns to a beloved varietal or trusted region, maybe it’s the art on a label or a last-second whim that seals the deal. With Souleil Vin De Bonté, the allure is a blend of all of the above. Created by two childhood friends originally from the south of France, Marianne Fabre-Lanvin and Thomas Delaude, both of whom are wine experts, Souleil Vin De Bonté began as a passion project and transformed into three fresh, finessed wines perfect for an afternoon apero, romantic picnic or dinner party. Crafted using organically grown grapes from an independent producer along the Mediterranean, Souleil‘s wines—Le Rouge, Le Rosé and Le Blanc—all retail for under $20. It makes the refreshing blends even more appealing.
