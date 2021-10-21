Fall is the Perfect Time For a Tour of New Hampshire’s Covered Bridges

PITTSFIELD, N.H., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hidden Moon Brewing™ announced today the appointment of Mike Robinson as Brewmaster. Robinson brings twenty-four years of amateur and professional experience to the company and has been honored with numerous awards including winning a Bronze in the 2016 World Cup of Beer in the Belgian-Style Witbier category, the 2009 Samuel Adams Longshot Homebrew Contest, being named New England Homebrewer of the Year, winning nineteen medals in the Masters Championship of Amateur Brewing Championships as well as placing first in over 100+ competitions nationwide. Robinson began his brewing career at Redhook Ale Brewery in Portsmouth, NH, followed by Brewmaster at The Newburyport Brewing Company, and most recently as Head Brewer at Great North Aleworks.
Comments / 0