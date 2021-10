Microsoft is looking to revive some of their older IPs over the next few years with the likes of Fable and Perfect Dark, two projects that were announced some time ago with some neat CG trailers. Rumor has it that neither game will be showing up for at least two more years, however, so it’s going to be quite the long wait either way. We did get a small update on Perfect Dark, the surprising news that Square Enix-owned Crystal Dynamics would be helping The Initiative in its development. It was something of a headscratcher for many, but it seems it was seen as a key chance on the Xbox side.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO