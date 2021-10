First-time unemployment claims in Henrico County during the week of Oct. 10-16 fell to the lowest level during the pandemic, according Virginia Employment Commission data. Just 44 people in the county filed initial claims during the week, a dramatic drop from the 203 who had filed such claims the previous week. The previous pandemic-low in Henrico during a single week was 67 during the week of Sept. 5-11.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO