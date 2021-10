We have pruchased some HPE SSD's froma third party vendor. They say they got them from a OEM overstock buyback. We are lloking to deploy these in a server, and we know they work fine, howrver they don't have the HPE Warranty label sticker on them like the rest of the drives. Firstly we cannot do a warranty check, and secondly are not aware how we can link the drives the server warranty etc. I have link a picture as an example one fo the drives.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO