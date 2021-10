As the leaders of 197 countries gather for the UN’s global Cop26 summit to discuss their efforts to combat climate change, including international pressure to phase out fossil fuels, an ongoing energy crisis has left India scrambling to acquire more coal. Power cuts and warnings of extended blackouts as a result of the potential coal shortage in Asia’s second-fastest-growing economy has been yet another reminder of how heavily India relies on coal for its electricity generation even after making progress in renewable energy. More than two-thirds of India’s electricity is still generated by coal-fired thermal power plants. And it is...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO