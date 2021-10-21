CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Podcast Episode 28 – Lance Allen

murfreesboro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLance Allen joined us on our podcast this week. He’s...

news.murfreesboro.com

keengamer.com

KeenGamer Podcast Episode 91: Our Favorite Metroidvania’s

Welcome back to the KeenGamer podcast! We are excited to be back and talking about the glorious world of video games. In this week’s episode, Kyle is joined by Marc to discuss the games they have been playing recently. They then talk about the biggest news stories of the week and finally close out the show with a conversation about their favorite Metroidvania games.
VIDEO GAMES
onthebanks.com

On The Banks podcast episode No. 109: Rutgers Football Midseason Review

Welcome to episode No. 109 of the On The Banks podcast. In this week’s episode, we focus on a full midseason review for Rutgers football ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Northwestern this Saturday. The road contest is slated for a 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff and it’s airing live on the Big Ten Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ballstatesportslink.com

PODCAST: MetBall, A Transatlantic College Sports Show (Episode 1)

Ball State Sports Link, in partnership with Cardiff Met Sport Broadcast, has partnered to continue the Transatlantic Storytelling project with the first transatlantic college sports podcast, MetBall. MetBall, the program name inspired by one of the United Kingdom’s biggest sports, Netball, combines both Cardiff Met University and Ball State University.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Beard#Wahl Clippers
clnsmedia.com

Paul Pierce Wants Ray Allen to be First Kevin Garnett Podcast Guest

The ice separating Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett from their fellow Celtics champion Ray Allen appears to be thawing. Garnett congratulated “WALTER ‘RAY'” alongside Pierce in an Instagram story following the trio’s selection to the NBA 75th anniversary team. Now, as Pierce and Garnett, neighbors, teammates and friends, prepare their podcast with Showtime, it could become the eventual reunion space for the duo. Pierce hopes so.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James out Tuesday vs. Spurs with sore ankle

Lakers coach Frank Vogel understandably isn't taking any chances regarding the long-term health of the four-time champion. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James is sitting out Tuesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs due to his sore right ankle. Vogel added the Lakers are taking "a marathon approach" with James, who will turn 37 years old in December.
NBA
KTBS

Game of the Week Preview: ASH vs. Ruston

Coming off a double overtime victory against Ouachita Parish last week, the Ruston Bearcats are battle tested in close games. Head coach Jerrod Baugh says his team has a wealth of confidence heading into another potential nail-biter against Alexandria. "Well, I think we are building confidence and this game is...
RUSTON, LA
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Eats Steak, Spaghetti And Eggs For Breakfast On Game Days

BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Mac Jones revealed that his pregame meal always involves a plate of spaghetti. Or perhaps it’s a bowl. He did not specify. On Monday, during his weekly radio interview, the Patriots’ rookie quarterback explained in greater detail what his pregame meal is for every game. And the 23-year-old said that no matter what time of day the game is scheduled, he always eats spaghetti, steak, and eggs. Mac Jones' go-to pregame meal (as explained on @MerloniFauria): SteakEggsSpaghetti 1 p.m. game, 4 p.m. game, primetime game — doesn't matter. "I've eaten that at 6 in the morning before." — Zack...
NFL
Variety

MLB Playoffs 2021: How to Watch

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The MLB postseason is officially underway, with dozens of must-watch games on the schedule. Tonight will see the Atlanta Braves go up against the Houston Astros for Game 1 of the World Series. The games will be broadcast on ESPN, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. But luckily, you don’t need cable to catch the action. A variety of streamers will air the games live, from...
NFL

