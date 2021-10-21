Podcast Episode 28 – Lance Allen

BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Mac Jones revealed that his pregame meal always involves a plate of spaghetti. Or perhaps it’s a bowl. He did not specify. On Monday, during his weekly radio interview, the Patriots’ rookie quarterback explained in greater detail what his pregame meal is for every game. And the 23-year-old said that no matter what time of day the game is scheduled, he always eats spaghetti, steak, and eggs. Mac Jones' go-to pregame meal (as explained on @MerloniFauria): SteakEggsSpaghetti 1 p.m. game, 4 p.m. game, primetime game — doesn't matter. "I've eaten that at 6 in the morning before." — Zack...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO