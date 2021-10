No. 10 Texas Tech rolled to a 4-1-1 win over Kansas State at the 2021 Big 12 Match Play Tournament on Tuesday afternoon to improve to 3-0-0 at The Club at Houston Oaks. The Red Raiders will play No. 1-ranked Oklahoma at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and would advance to the championship match with a win or a tie against the Sooners. Pool B is led by the Texas Longhorns who are the only other 3-0-0 team in the field after a 3-0-3 win over Iowa State on Tuesday afternoon, while Oklahoma State is 2-0-1 going into the final day.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO