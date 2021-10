The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team looks to end their two-game losing streak when they make the eight and a half hour trek south to Bellevue, Nebraska to face off against Bellevue University. The game is set to kickoff at 1 p.m. from Bellevue’s Papillion Landing on Oct. 16. The Bruins come into this game as the No. 10 ranked team in the country.

