This piece is part of a series from teachers on the ways their classrooms have changed over the last year. Read others here. For many children entering childcare or preschool, this year marks the first time they are interacting with a complete group of strangers outside their immediate family. It is understandably overwhelming. Teaching preschool is a continuous exercise in remembering how much we were born not knowing; the children are a whirlwind of emotions exploring and navigating the world around them, and it can be easy to forget that there was once a time in our lives when we didn’t know how to do things like washing our hands. The pandemic has turned this lesson, like many others, into a vital one, and the stakes in teaching the multi-step process to rubbing soapy hands beneath water can feel incredibly high.

