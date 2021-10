Excitement is building for Year 1 of the TJ Otzelberger era at Iowa State. With the season just a few short weeks away, preseason lists and awards are starting to trickle out. This edition of the Cyclones features a number of interesting transfers, plus a highly touted point guard that many see as the future of the program. It looks as though other Big 12 coaches have noticed. The league’s preseason poll was released on Thursday afternoon and Iowa State has managed to crack the top 10.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO