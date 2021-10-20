CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

17 veterinarian controlled substance licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62034 during 2021

By Metro East Sun
Metro East Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 17 veterinarian controlled substance licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62034 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and...

Metro East Sun

One professional license issued in Troy during September 2021

One professional license was issued in Troy during September 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation.
TROY, IL
Metro East Sun

Four clinical social worker licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62024 during November

Four clinical social worker licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62024 during November, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...
HEALTH
WSAV News 3

Heating assistance program opens for appointments Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This year, qualifying seniors 60 and up will get $500 from the Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, plus an additional $500 because of COVID-relief money. Economic Opportunity Authority Executive Director Terry Tolbert says spots are expected to go fast. “When we open this up for appointments, within 30 minutes all […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Metro East Sun

Judge grants temporary restraining order in case vaccine mandate case

Liberty Justice Center issued the following announcement on Oct. 25. A group of nurses for Riverside Healthcare won an important victory today after a Kankakee County judge said their hospital system cannot fire them yet for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. The nurses were facing termination on Oct. 31 until today’s action by Judge Nancy Nicholson.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
Metro East Sun

Week ending Oct. 24: 1 patent granted in Belleville

There was one patent granted in Belleville in the week ending Oct. 24, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is one more than the week before. The patent was for a valve assembly for cushion inflation. The patent was filed on Feb. 6, 2017. The number...
BELLEVILLE, IL
CBS Miami

Judge OK’s Online Medical Marijuana Ordering In Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Leafly and similar sites will be able to resume contracting with Florida medical marijuana operators to allow patients to order products online, under a ruling issued Monday by an administrative law judge. Florida health officials this year stopped medical-marijuana operators from using Leafly and other third-party sites to process patient orders, saying the arrangements violated a state law banning operators from contracting for services “directly related to the cultivation, processing and dispensing” of cannabis. But Seattle-based Leafly Holdings argued that it is not engaging in activity related to the dispensing of cannabis products because the company does not accept...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Council Ordinance Aims To Protect Kids From Lead Poisoning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many people might not realize, but lead contamination is still a significant issue in the area. In fact, according to investigations conducted by the Allegheny County Health Department, about 400 new cases of lead poisoning are reported among children in the City of Pittsburgh each year. Now advocates and local leaders are teaming up to make the city a safer place. On Tuesday, Mayor Bill Peduto, members of City Council and advocates from Women for a Healthy Environment announced a new lead safety law. Leaders have been working on this for about two years. The lead safety ordinance is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro East Sun

The Adult "Egged" Scramble on October 30

Memorial Hospital East recently issued the following announcement. ADULTS ONLY: The City of Collinsville Parks & Recreation department is ready to EGG YOUR HOUSE!. Registrants (ages 21+) will receive 24 eggs in their front yard filled with candy and other fun "adult" prizes. Price to register is $20. Eggs will...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

