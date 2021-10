“Located in the heart of central Mesa with nearby access to Main Street, residents enjoy the local eateries and retail boutiques, as well as the convenience to the Light Rail,” shared Darrell Moffitt, senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office. “Sunset Mesa is well positioned for sustained long-term desirability and rental growth. Moffitt and Paul Bay, first vice president investments in the firm’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, another private investor, was procured by Moffitt and Bay.

MESA, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO