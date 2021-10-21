Nextdoor announces LinkedIn Live investor event on October 26th

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monetize360, the company simplifying pricing, billing and financial analysis via no-code platforms, announced today that it has appointed Geoff Rodgers as its Chief Commercial Officer. Rodgers joins the company with more than 20 years of enterprise sales leadership experience, most recently at Thales Group, the global technology leader in the aerospace, transportation and defense & security markets. Rodgers led the highest performing team in the software entitlement licensing division at Thales Group. In his new role, Rodgers will be responsible for all commercial operations, including driving revenue generation, as well as building out the presales, sales and customer success channels at Monetize360. Rodgers will report directly to Monetize360's CEO and president, Jayaram Bhat.
