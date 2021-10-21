CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nextdoor announces LinkedIn Live investor event on October 26th

By Nextdoor, Inc., Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II
 5 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextdoor, Inc. ("Nextdoor" or the "Company") today announced its upcoming executive discussion on LinkedIn Live, to be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, beginning at 3 p.m. ET and expected to conclude at 3:45 p.m. ET. Management will share more about Nextdoor's opportunity, business...

