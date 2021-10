KEMBLE, United Kingdom and HOLLISTER, Calif. and MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ), the world's largest CRJ Series Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul company and ZeroAvia, a leading innovator in hydrogen-electric propulsion for aviation, announced today that they have signed an agreement to cooperate in developing hydrogen-electric propulsion for regional jet applications. The collaboration with MHIRJ will leverage ZeroAvia's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain technology and MHIRJ's aircraft design, certification and support experience to create aircraft solutions, which not only have the potential to deliver new aircraft with hydrogen-electric propulsion, but also to efficiently retrofit existing aircraft in the market. According to the MOU, MHIRJ will be supporting ZeroAvia by providing engineering services in support of the certification of the engines to PART 33 for aircraft, as well as assisting ZeroAvia by providing advisory services evaluating the feasibility of a green retrofit program for regional aircraft.

