Shareholder dividends paid to investors soared this year as companies handed out cash hoarded during the pandemic, according to new data.Payouts hit £34.9 billion between July and September, 89% higher than the same period last year, according to financial data firm Link Group.The sharp jump was in part due to large one-off dividends, but regular dividends also soared by 52.6% to £27.7 billion.The good news is that we have consistently seen companies deliver more in dividends than we thought likely at the beginning of the yearIan Stokes, Link GroupPayouts halved in the same period last year as the pandemic took...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO