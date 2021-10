As the world adapts to changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial real estate market is evolving to capitalize on these more recent trends. After spending the past few years focusing on the “last mile,” for example, investors in logistics assets are now pursuing the “next mile”—properties such as refrigerated grocery pick-up stations and future landing pads for driverless cars. Among those trying to be on the front lines of this strategy is C.J. Follini, family office principal and investment fund manager with Noyack Capital Partners (NCP), who is on a mission to future-proof his firm’s alternative real estate investments.

